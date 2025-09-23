Manchester United want to sign a more experienced goalkeeper and if they land the world class stopper a report claims they’re targeting, Senne Lammens can wave goodbye to being a regular starter.

Man Utd shuffled their pack in the goalkeeping department over the summer. Tom Heaton signed a new one-year contract, but Andre Onana was offloaded to Trabzonspor on a straight loan.

Onana has already scooped a man of the match award and provided an assist in just two games with the Turkish side.

But while Onana thriving away from Old Trafford may appear to reflect badly on Man Utd, the fact they want to sell him next summer means the better Onana does, the higher the fee United can collect.

Elsewhere, Senne Lammens joined from Royal Antwerp in a deal worth £18.2m. Many reliable sources including Fabrizio Romano have claimed Lammens was signed with a view to becoming Man Utd’s regular starter sooner rather than later.

Yet it’s Altay Bayindir who has started in goal in each of United’s two matches since Lammens arrived. And per the latest from talkSPORT, Man Utd are already targeting a more experienced goalkeeper in what can only be construed as devastating news for the Belgian.

The report’s headline read: ‘Man United target another goalkeeper.’ The stopper mentioned in the report is AC Milan and France starter, Mike Maignan.

talkSPORT continued: ‘Chelsea could face competition from Manchester United in their pursuit of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

‘The Blues are considering reviving their interest in Maignan after failing with a £25million bid in the summer.

‘United are also keeping tabs on Maignan, with Ruben Amorim pushing for a more experienced number one than new signing Senne Lammens.

‘United sealed a £18.2million deadline deal to bring Lammens in from Belgian club Royal Antwerp, but he has yet to play for the Red Devils with Altay Bayindir starting all five of the club’s Premier League games so far.’

