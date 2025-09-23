Man Utd could lose out on £9m after a report claimed the club now believe a pre-agreed transfer was finalised for the wrong price.

Man Utd moved numerous familiar faces on in the summer, with the likes of Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund all departing.

Some were sold and some left on straight loans. Rashford, meanwhile, departed via the loan route but his deal contains an option to buy.

Barcelona can turn the move permanent to the tune of €30m / £26m and if recent comments made by Hansi Flick are anything to go by, there’s a decent chance they’ll do just that.

“When we got this chance, it was ok, we have to do it,” the German said after the 2-1 Champions League victory over Newcastle. “I spoke with him before everything went the right way.

“I said: ‘I want to have you in my team’. For me, he’s an outstanding player. Also the team helps him a lot.

“We controlled the match a lot with Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, it’s not easy to press us. That gives the striker the opportunity to find the right spaces behind the opponent’s last line and in front.

“He had this strength that he can use. His speed, his control with the ball and his finishing is unbelievable.”

Rashford bagged a brace against Newcastle on that night. The 27-year-old was dropped to the bench for the following weekend’s LaLiga clash with Getafe, though made up for lost time in the second half when grabbing an assist after being brought on at the break.

According to the latest from the Daily Star, Barcelona do intend to sign Rashford outright. The report read: ‘Barcelona are banking on making Marcus Rashford’s signing permanent in a cut-price £26m deal.’

The term ‘cut-price’ is the important one in this instance after the Star went on to state Man Utd now believe £35m is a fairer valuation of Rashford.

But given they’ve already pre agreed the option to buy at €30m / £26m, they’re powerless to prevent Barcelona from sealing the deal for £9m less at £26m.

£26m always looked a number on the low side for a player of Rashford’s capabilities. Indeed, the option to buy Man Utd negotiated with Aston Villa in January was £40m.

