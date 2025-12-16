Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Mohamed Salah’s agent will fly into Liverpool for crunch talks with the club aimed at thrashing out his future at Anfield, while sources can confirm the player is wanted in six different leagues and with his most likely next destination now emerging.

The Egyptian star looked emotional as he underwent a lap of honour at Anfield on Saturday, his final game with the club before departing for the African Cup of Nations, which he will leave for on Tuesday. Based in Morocco now for the next four to six weeks, it remains to be seen if Salah will be seen in a Liverpool shirt ever again.

Having told the media after the recent 3-3 draw at Leeds that he feels someone at the club wants him gone and that he has been “thrown under the bus”, speculation over Salah’s future has reached fever pitch.

And while there has since been a calming of the waters that allowed Salah to return to the matchday squad on Saturday, it remains to be seen if he will ever play for the reigning Premier League champions again.

In a bid to thrash out his future, Romano has revealed that the 33-year-old’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, will fly into Merseyside for crunch talks with Liverpool’s top brass.

“What’s going to happen is that in England, the agent of Mo Salah, Ramy Abbas Issa, will have conversations with the Liverpool management to discuss the situation of Mo,” Romano stated.

“So after he was out of the squad against Inter and then back against Brighton and delivering an assist, breaking another record… now it’s going to be time for Salah’s agent to talk to the club and to take a decision together on what’s going to happen next.

“Again, guys, I maintain my information on what Liverpool believe. They say ‘we are not in a hurry to sell Salah or find an [exit] solution for Salah, if he wants to stay in these conditions then we’re more than happy.’

“If he wants to go, which he was maybe suggesting in the interview, but it wasn’t even that clear, but was insinuating, let’s say it like this, Liverpool say ‘okay, let’s bring a proposal to the table, show us the proposal and this could be the topic, let us know what you have for us.’

“But at the moment, no official proposals apart from Saudi interest arrived on Liverpool’s table for Salah.

“So this is also why there’s going to be a meeting with his agent to try and understand how to move forward.”

Carragher makes desperate plea to Liverpool star

As that news developed, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher – so often the player’s biggest critic – was making a desperate public plea for the player to stay, at least until the end of the season, insisting he could not end his Anfield spell on such a low note.

“I don’t see Salah playing for Liverpool next season,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.

“The big thing in my mind is whether we are going to see him from now until the end of the season.

“We know he is now going to AFCON and that will finish in mid-January.

“It’s obvious he’s got an issue with Arne Slot, and I want to give credit to the manager because he could have easily have said Salah is not involved against Brighton. He could have said, ‘we’ll sort it after AFCON’.

“But no, he thought it was bigger than him and it was about the team and it is more important that Salah was on the bench, and he made a contribution.

“Last week I was giving advice to Salah and his agent and I’m going to do it again because what we saw at the end of the game from Salah was a lap of appreciation. He was a bit emotional and he’s probably not sure whether that’s his last time at Anfield.

“If he’s thinking about moving on I’d urge him to think again because if he was to move on now, the talk is he’d go to the Saudi League, which is talked about over there but nowhere else, except when the transfer window is open.

“Salah is not going to move on from Liverpool and join Real Madrid or Barcelona. It’s the Saudi League.

“Liverpool in the second half of the season, they could get to an FA Cup final or a Champions League final. Could you imagine Salah in Saudi Arabia at whatever team he is playing for, watching Liverpool come out in Budapest in a Champions League final?”

Carragher went on to explain that Salah would be left with regrets if he left Liverpool in the January window.

When you come back at the end of January, you’ll have three months. You might not get on with the manager but you’ll start some games. You’ll be sub in some games and you won’t come on in some games, but what we saw at Anfield at the weekend was nicer than what we saw at Elland Road.

“Does Salah deserve more than that as a Liverpool player? He deserves a guard of honour, he deserves a display in the Kop and he deserves to be able to bring his family onto the pitch. He deserves to be celebrated at his final game for all he’s done as a Liverpool player.

“Put your differences with the manager to the side and think three or four months at Liverpool. The worst thing that is going to happen is he gets a big send-off. The best thing that could happen is he’s walking out with his teammates in Budapest in a Champions League final.

“If he’s sat in Saudi Arabia watching Liverpool do that, he’d really regret it.”

Mohamed Salah: Star subject of six enquiries as most likely move is named

As Carragher explains, Salah will likely leave Anfield for Saudi Arabia, where the player has been a wanted man for well over two years now and ever since Al-Ittihad saw a £150m offer rejected in the summer of 2023.

Now, some 28 months on, a move to the Gulf State could become reality.

However, sources confirmed to us on Monday that, aside from the Saudi Pro League, there has also been contact from clubs across Europe as well as Major League Soccer, with a total of teams from six different leagues all showing interest.

As we previously revealed, the owner of San Diego FC, Sir Mohamed Mansour, would like to bring Salah to America, but they do not believe there is any prospect of putting together an offer.

We can also reveal that clubs in France, Italy, Germany and Spain have reached out to understand the situation of the Liverpool man.

However, none of those would be able to match the financial package that the Saudis would be able to offer and amid claims they are prepared to offer the player a package worth in excess of £1m (€114m, $134m) a week.

What’s more, we have learned that, should Salah leave Liverpool in January, it is ‘almost certain’ that he will be heading to Saudi Arabia.

A source with knowledge of the situation exclusively told TEAMtalk: “Nothing is certain around Mo, but if he does leave, it is ‘almost certain’ to be Saudi.

“With Saudi and him, it is not just about money, it is the project they plan to go together. The only answer really is when he goes, not if.

“But let’s see how the coming weeks pan out.”

With that in mind, the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele has revealed six revelations on the player’s future at Anfield.

That said, Liverpool have no intention of selling the winger, and it would cost around £100million if he is to leave.

