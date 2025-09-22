Liverpool have reacted to Mohamed Salah failing to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, after Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain was crowned the winner of the prestigious award.

Salah was one of Liverpool’s best players in the 2024/25 campaign, as Arne Slot won the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the Reds. The Egypt international forward scored 34 goals and gave 23 assists in 52 appearances for Liverpool, who have made a brilliant start to the 2025/26 campaign and have won all five of their Premier League games.

For his last season’s heroics, the Egyptian superstar got the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year awards.

Salah, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, was also awarded the Premier League Player of the Season and was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The former Chelsea forward, though, finished fourth in the final 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or ranking, with PSG winger Dembele coming first and Lamine Yamal of Barcelona ending up second.

Vitinha, who, like Dembele, won Ligue 1, Coupe de France and the Champions League with PSG last season, finished third.

Before the 2025 Ballon d’Or award ceremony in Paris on Monday, former Tottenham Hotspur and Egypt international striker Mido made a public appeal for Salah to become the winner.

Mido wrote on X at 8:04am on September 22: “I honestly believe that #salah should be the winner by the end of the night..he deserves to be crowned after all what he has done to the football world..he’s been a great example to all youngsters all over the world he gave them hope and he’s been the pride of his country #egypt .. be fair to him just for one l time and make it happen this year!! Give him what he deserves the #BallonDor.”

While Salah did not win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, the 33-year-old forward broke his own personal best in the ranking by coming fourth.

This is officially the highest that Salah has been placed for the Ballon d’Or, with Liverpool posting the following message – ‘A season to savour from Salah’ – and a series of photos on X, praising the ‘Egyptian King’, who reportedly did not attend the ceremony held at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday night.

A season to savour from Salah ❤️ pic.twitter.com/skmFTiH45K — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 22, 2025

