Liverpool are exploring deals for Yan Diomande and Darwin Nunez with Mohamed Salah having left

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola wants to make two signings to bolster his attack this summer, and while their hopes of landing Yan Diomande are now facing a serious threat, an unsettled Reds winger is now planning talks at Anfield to see if he fits into the new head coach’s plans.

It’s all change at Anfield this summer after an underwhelming title defence that cost Arne Slot his job. With the Dutchman now replaced at the helm by Iraola, who has signed a two-year deal, the Spaniard will look to reinvigorate a team and squad that had become all too pedestrian last season.

To help see Liverpool into an exciting new era, Iraola and sporting director Richard Hughes are willing to sanction multiple exits from Anfield this summer.

Indeed, Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Rhys Williams have all departed as free agents, while Liverpool have also agreed a deal to allow Under-21s defender Carter Pinnington to join West Brom.

While Liverpool will not collect an upfront fee for the 19-year-old, a series of add-ons related to appearances, as well as a hefty sell-on clause, should boost the Reds down the line.

Pinnington failed to make a senior appearance for the club, though was named on the bench for the Carabao Cup tie with Crystal Palace last October.

The Reds are also ready to sanction the sale of Curtis Jones to Inter Milan, and an update on Tuesday revealed the Italians are preparing a new and improved bid to bring the Scouse midfielder to the San Siro.

However, it is the expectations over who Liverpool might bring in this summer which has got supporters most excited, and The Athletic’s James Pearce has provided updates on their interest in Yan Diomande, a possible return to Anfield for Darwin Nunez as well as details on why there is no chance of Salah reversing his decision to leave…

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Liverpool ramp up Yan Diomande chase

As widely documented and exclusively broken by TEAMtalk way back in December, the Reds’ top target this summer is RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

With the Reds making contact with his representatives several months ago, the teenager has long been earmarked as the club’s top choice to replace Salah.

However, despite making contact with Leipzig over the last month to try and get a deal over the line, the Bundesliga side are in no hurry to sell and now look ready to demand an even higher fee in the wake of his outstanding first World Cup showing.

According to Pearce, signing wide attackers is Liverpool’s ‘priority’ in the summer window, and he reckons two new additions will be made to their attack this summer.

‘Liverpool are in the market for a new wide player to help replace the departing Mohamed Salah,’ Pearce wrote for The Athletic.

‘The Ivory Coast international showcased why he’s rated so highly with an eye-catching performance in their opening World Cup victory (1-0) over Ecuador. Diomande won’t come cheap, with Leipzig sources stating that it would take a bid in excess of €130million (£112.3m, $151m) to convince them to sell. Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola is also admired.’

In addition to Diomande and Barcola, Pearce has also noted Liverpool’s interest in a move to bring striker Darwin Nunez back to Anfield after a spell with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Pearce, though, has moved to deny reports emanating from South America that a deal to bring Nunez back has already been agreed.

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No chance of Salah stay amid Chiesa U-turn talks

With a new manager in place at Anfield, Pearce was asked if there was any chance of Salah reversing his decision to leave Anfield, though that returned an unequivocal answer.

‘No chance. Salah got the Anfield send-off he deserved at the end of the season after nearly nine years of outstanding service.

‘All parties felt that it was the right time to go their separate ways, with Salah having initiated the talks that led to Liverpool agreeing to effectively rip up the final year of his contract in March.

‘Arne Slot’s subsequent exit and the appointment of Iraola changes nothing. Liverpool are focused on filling the Salah void this summer, and the Egyptian is weighing up his options as he prepares to embark on a new challenge at the age of 34,’ Pearce explained.

It was reported last week that Salah has green-lit a money-spinning move if three conditions are first met.

Pearce, though, isn’t ruling out the prospect of the long-unsettled Federico Chiesa staying at Anfield this summer, revealing that the Italian plans to hold talks with new Reds boss Iraola to establish where he stands in his plans, before deciding on his future.

Much, of course, will depend on whether the Reds manage to bring in Diomande and his international coach gave the Reds strong belief a deal was closing in by revealing he’s heard “he’s signing for Liverpool”.