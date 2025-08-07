Nottingham Forest remain in talks with Juventus for Douglas Luiz and could make a bid for the former Aston Villa midfielder this weekend, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the Serie A club’s demands for selling the Brazilian star come to light.

Luiz was on the books of Villa from 2019 until 2024 and established himself as one of the best players in English football. The 27-year-old midfielder made a total of 204 appearances for the Villans, scoring 22 goals and giving 24 assists in the process.

Juventus were hugely impressed with Luiz and signed the Brazil international midfielder on a five-year contract from Villa last summer.

Luiz failed to make an impact at Juventus last season and made only 27 appearances, with just three starts each in Serie A and the Champions League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 30 that Forest were among the clubs keen on Luiz, although Everton were in pole position for the Brazilian gem at the time.

Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Forest are serious about bringing Luiz to the City Ground this summer to enhance their squad in pursuit of a Champions League place in the Premier League table next season.

Juventus and Nottingham Forest are in ongoing talks for Luiz, but there are still gaps between the two clubs. The main issues remain the total valuation and the structure of the deal.

In their most recent contact, Forest expressed interest in a loan deal with an option to buy, for a total package slightly below €35m (£30.5m, $41m)

However, Juventus are asking for a loan with an obligation to buy, worth €35m plus bonuses, aiming for a €40m (£35m, $46.7m) package.

Juventus remain firm on their stance. The club is open to a loan formula, but only if it includes a mandatory purchase clause.

The Bianconeri’s position is clear: the final price must include at least €35m guaranteed.

TEAMtalk understands that Forest could submit an offer over the weekend, but must improve what was discussed verbally, moving closer to Juventus’ terms.

A compromise, such as an option that becomes an obligation under certain conditions, could unblock the situation, as we revealed yesterday during the ‘Ask me anything’ live session.

Meanwhile, Everton are still in the race for Luiz, but their pursuit has slowed down.

The Toffees made concrete proposals, but they fell short of Juventus’ demands.

Everton have slowed down after being the most active club in recent weeks.

IN DEPTH ➡️ Ranking all Premier League clubs by transfer net spend in 2025

Latest Nottingham Forest news: Tottenham competition, Leeds raid

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Forest are competing with Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United for a Ligue 1 striker and have already held talks with his representatives.

Tottenham have been tipped to jump ahead of Forest and secure the signing of a top young Manchester City player that Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of in the past.

A top Forest attacker has been linked with Leeds United, who are looking for more reinforcements ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

POLL: Where will Nottingham Forest finish in the Premier League this season?