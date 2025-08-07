Newcastle rocked as Tottenham AND Bayern Munich join new striker chase

Newcastle could experience yet more heartache in their quest to sign a striker after a player they pivoted to after missing out on Benjamin Sesko has emerged on Tottenham and Bayern Munich’s radars.

Newcastle have tried and failed to sign Liam Delap, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro and now Benjamin Sesko this summer. Despite offering both a higher transfer fee and more lucrative wages, Sesko chose to sign for Manchester United who agreed a deal with RB Leipzig on Thursday.

TEAMtalk quickly brought news of the five-man shortlist of post-Sesko options Newcastle have drafted.

The quintet are Nicolas Jackson, Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa, Lois Openda and Samu Aghehowa.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Jackson is the frontman the Magpies have actively pivoted to.

Contact with the 24-year-old’s representatives has been established and Jackson is believed to be open to joining Newcastle. Chelsea, meanwhile, are more than happy to sell having signed Pedro and Delap.

But in an all too familiar tale for Newcastle, they no longer have a deal for Jackson al to themselves.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham and multiple as yet unnamed Serie A sides are all lurking with intent.

“Nico Jackson will be one of next big players to move in strikers domino,” began Romano. “Same as Nkunku, Chelsea and Jackson are set to part ways this summer; plan clear since July on both club and player side.

“Newcastle, Spurs (if Richarlison leaves) and Italian clubs have made contact.”

Adding to Newcastle’s woes is Sky Germany’s claim Bayern Munich have also entered the frame.

“FC Bayern have made enquiries about Nicolas Jackson in the past few hours,” stated their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, on X.

“Bayern have gathered information on his current status, price, and conditions. Newcastle are seriously interested.

“The 24 y/o versatile striker is on the verge of leaving Chelsea. Price valuation: €65m.”

A move to Bayern would obviously come with the drawback of Jackson initially playing second fiddle to Harry Kane.

Despite being well into his thirties now, Kane has operated not far below a goal-per-game across his two seasons in Germany.

How much will Jackson REALLY cost?

Plettenberg cited a €65m / £56.4m valuation, though TEAMtalk has been informed of differing numbers.

Sources tell us Chelsea are standing firm on a £70m figure and given the rapidly increasing interest in the player, they’ll fancy their chances of extracting maximum value.

Internally, Newcastle believe £60m represents a faired valuation of the Chelsea man. But if a bidding war erupts and the Magpies bite the bullet to finally land that elusive new striker, they may have to stretch that little bit further.

