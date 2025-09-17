Man Utd red-faced after striker they refused to sign blitzes the Champions League – but 2026 transfer more than possible

A striker Manchester United turned their nose up at signing provided the Red Devils with an eye-catching reminder of what could’ve been on Tuesday night, though United could still rescue the situation in 2026.

Once Arsenal decided on signing Viktor Gyokeres between he and Benjamin Sesko, Man Utd went full steam ahead for the Slovenian.

Newcastle put higher amounts on the table for Sesko, both in terms of the transfer fee and player wages. However, the appeal of playing for Man Utd proved too strong and a £73.7m switch to Old Trafford was sealed.

Sesko has been eased in by Ruben Amorim so far, making just two starts from his five appearances. Nevertheless, he’s yet to score or provide an assist in what’s been a slow start for the rangy frontman.

Rewind the clock just six weeks ago and Man Utd could so easily have signed Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus instead of Sesko.

Reporting on his YouTube channel at a time when Man Utd were pushing for Sesko, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, stated: “Manchester United, in the last three days, Saturday, Sunday, Monday morning, have been offered the possibility to sign Dusan Vlahovic again.

“Vlahovic is out of the Juventus project, Vlahovic is a player who can leave Juventus for a good proposal, and he’s been offered to Manchester United again. Something like, ‘Okay, if you can’t get a deal done for Sesko, Vlahovic is an opportunity’.

“He’s raised on the table, but Manchester United’s reply during all three days was, ‘We are focused on Sesko, we want to go for Sesko, we are still in for Sesko’. So United are waiting for that story as a priority.”

Romano added: “Then, if Sesko will decide to go to Newcastle… I told you several times, in that case, maybe United will consider different options for the new striker. But at the moment, [no] was the answer to Vlahovic.”

Vlahovic had entered the final year of his contract and as such, would have been available to buy for a fraction of the price Sesko cost.

And if the 25-year-old’s mesmeric display in the Champions League on Tuesday night is anything to go by, Man Utd may regret their decision…

Vlahovic blitzes Dortmund / Man Utd could still secure signing?

Juventus came from behind on multiple occasions to secure a last-gasp point with Borussia Dortmund in their UCL opener.

Vlahovic netted twice, showing composure to slot away a one-v-one opportunity with his first goal, and displaying excellent movement to ghost away from his marker before rifling home on the half-volley for his second.

Vlahovic then turned provider in the 96th minute when his pinpoint cross was guided home by Lloyd Kelly to help Juve snatch a draw at the death.

It was a painful reminder of what could have been for Man Utd, though the club do have the opportunity to rectify the situation.

As mentioned, the Serbian is in the final year of his contract in Turin and per Tuttosport, he’s certain to leave when it expires.

Juventus have actually been trying to shift the striker for several windows and the club signed two new strikers in the summer – Jonathan David and Lois Openda.

Vlahovic’s heroics against Dortmund came off the bench. He did not start the tie and barring a remarkable turnaround, he’ll leave Juventus either in January for a cut-price fee or in the summer as a free agent.

Overseas clubs will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Vlahovic come January 1. Furthermore, TEAMtalk can confirm reports from Italy that state Juventus are circling over Joshua Zirkzee are accurate.

Man Utd are open to cashing in on Zirkzee if a suitable offer is lodged, but only if signing a direct and worthy replacement who’ll compete with Sesko for starts.

United fans could yet view the types of displays Vlahovic produced last night at Old Trafford in the near future if the club play their cards right.

