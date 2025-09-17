Newcastle line up shock January raid on Man Utd; deal could spark squad revolt at Old Trafford

Newcastle are weighing up a January move for a Manchester United star whose repeated snubs at Old Trafford have baffled his teammates.

Man Utd spent heavily over the summer when signing a new goalkeeper and completely overhauling their attack. The Red Devils sought to add a high quality central midfielder too, but were denied the chance to sign their number one target.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton is top of Man Utd’s wishlist. And rather than move for an inferior second choice, Man Utd elected to keep their powder dry and wait until 2026 for Baleba.

A direct consequence of no new midfielder arriving was Man Utd denied Kobbie Mainoo’s exit request.

The academy graduate pushed to leave via the loan route in the final week of the window amid fears over his game-time and participation at the 2026 World Cup.

Mainoo has not started a single match in the Premier League this season and the player is concerned over his lack of opportunities. But with no new face arriving, Man Utd blocked their disgruntled midfielder from leaving.

Fabrizio Romano revealed Mainoo’s camp fielded in excess of 10 and perhaps even as high as 15 enquiries for their client.

Among those from within the Premier League to explore a move were Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton.

But according to the latest from talkSPORT, it’s Newcastle where Mainoo’s future may lay and potentially as early as January.

The report stated Newcastle ‘consider [a] Mainoo swoop’ and the Magpies are ‘keeping tabs on wantaway Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo ahead of the January transfer window.’

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is believed to be a huge admirer of Mainoo and ‘would consider testing Man United’s resolve if the 21-year-old continues to find himself out in the cold.’

Mainoo exit could exacerbate Man Utd problems

As mentioned, Man Utd’s ideal outcome with regards to midfield transfers is signing Baleba.

The club fully intend to revisit the move in 2026, though whether a deal is possible in January remains to be seen. Striking a deal at the end of the season would appear to be a a far more realistic aim.

Man Utd’s fixture list is sparser than usual this year after being bounced out of the League Cup and not having a European campaign.

Strength in depth therefore isn’t as vital as it ordinarily would be for Man Utd, but offloading Mainoo in January – whether it’s on loan or in a permanent sale – and not signing a replacement would represent a colossal gamble.

Furthermore, talkSPORT revealed several members of Man Utd’s squad are ‘perplexed’ as to why Amorim doesn’t pick Mainoo.

You can only imagine the internal reaction among the players if Mainoo not only continues to be snubbed, but is then allowed to leave mid-season.

