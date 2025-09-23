Trent Alexander-Arnold’s start to life at Real Madrid has done little to dampen the club’s appetite for further reinforcements from Liverpool ahead of 2026, sources insist.

The England international has not made the most convincing impact in Spain so far, yet Real Madrid remain firmly interested in other key Anfield stars. Sources in Spain say the club continue to look towards Anfield and indicate Ibrahima Konate is high on their wishlist and viewed as a leading defensive target for the future.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister is also under close watch after sources confirmed at the weekend that the World Cup winner is a player of serious interest at the Bernabeu.

We’ve been told that Madrid are carefully monitoring his role and minutes in Liverpool’s biggest games this season to decide whether he could emerge as a genuine target by the summer.

Reports in Spain last week claimed the Reds would demand a fee of around €120million (£105m, $141.5m) for the former Brighton star, who himself has not hidden from his desire to try his luck in LaLiga.

“Yes, why not,” the 39-times capped Argentina international replied when asked if a future move to the Spanish giants would float his boat.

“It’s a country I like a lot and I’ve visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it’s very similar to Argentina. I would definitely like to play in Spain one day.

“But right now, I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don’t think about what might happen in the future.”

However, before any deal for Mac Allister is sanctioned, Liverpool would want to have secured a replacement themselves – and sources understand their primary midfield objective has now been identified….

Liverpool transfers: One in, one out in big midfielder reshuffle

Liverpool themselves are weighing up adjustments in the middle of the park, with recent reporting here at TEAMtalk over a potential move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba. That scenario could even open the door for Madrid to swoop if Mac Allister becomes available.

The Brighton star would himself cost in excess of £100m and we understand the Anfield hierarchy are keeping a close watch on his progress as the season unfolds.

The Cameroonian, though, is seen as an ideal fit to play as the No.6 in Slot’s midfield.

And while Manchester United are also keen, the Red Devils know their efforts could be swatted away if the reigning champions make a concrete move. Sources, however, indicate that a move in the January window appears highly unlikely, with a summer move instead very much on their radar.

While Alexander-Arnold was a headline name Madrid managed to prise from Anfield, his early struggles will not deter them from returning to Liverpool’s hierarchy in search of further additions they believe can strengthen their squad at the end of this campaign.

