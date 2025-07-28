Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur

A Spanish source has revealed where Rodrygo will prefer to go if he has the choice between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as Real Madrid learn whether Arsenal and Manchester City are keen on the Brazil international forward.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham have been active in the summer transfer window. While Liverpool are aiming to win back-to-back Premier League titles next season, Tottenham are determined to push on after clinching the Europa League in the 2024/25 campaign and qualifying for the Champions League.

There have been seven new additions to the Liverpool squad that was hugely successful in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, while Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has backed his new manager, Thomas Frank, with the signings of Mohammed Kudus and Kota Takai, with loan deals for Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel made permanent and Luka Vuskovic also an option now.

The north London club are not finished there, though, with reports claiming that Tottenham are planning an audacious raid on Madrid for Rodrygo.

Rodrygo is one of the best players in the world and has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid so far in his career.

According to AS, Tottenham chairman Levy is keen on a summer deal for Rodrygo and wants the 24-year-old to be the ‘crown jewel’ of Frank’s ‘new project.

However, Spurs do not want to pay the €90million (£78m / $105m) transfer fee that Madrid are demanding for Rodrygo.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Liverpool want Rodrygo as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz, who is on his way to Bayern Munich.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Madrid want add-ons on top of the €90m (£78m / $105m) fixed fee for Rodrygo.

On July 22, journalist Santi Aouna reported on X that Liverpool and Rodrygo’s camp have held ‘direct talks’.

Aouna has now claimed that although Tottenham have made an enquiry for the forward, he has no interest in a move to the north London club, dismissing a report in the English media that Rodrygo is willing to join Spurs.

Writing on X at 8:15pm on July 28, Aouna noted: “Rodrygo has no interest in joining Tottenham despite reports.

“Spurs made an inquiry, but there’s no talk ongoing

“If Rodrygo leaves Real Madrid, he’s aiming for a bigger club than Tottenham.”

Journalist Ramón Álvarez de Mon has not totally dismissed Tottenham’s chances of signing Rodrygo, but he has claimed that the Brazilian’s ‘preference’ is Liverpool.

The reporter wrote on X at 12:13pm on July 28: ‘Tottenham are in talks for Rodrygo and are waiting to see if Liverpool make a move. No decision has been made on the player’s part, and he could stay at Real Madrid.’

The journalist added on X: at 8:27pm on July 28: ‘Indeed, Rodrygo’s preference is Liverpool.’

Arsenal out of Rodrygo race but Man City in – reports

According to AS, Arsenal have cooled their interest in Rodrygo.

While the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta is ‘a big admirer’ of Rodrygo’s talent, Arsenal’s ‘cash flow has dwindled’ following the signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

Journalist Ben Jacobs also recently reported that Arsenal do not see enough value in making a big outlay on Rodrygo.

Jacobs old Latte Firm: “I think Arsenal love Rodrygo, there’s no denying that, but for it to happen, Trossard or Martinelli must depart and the overall package would have to be deemed valuable.

“Andrea Berta proved with Viktor Gyokeres that he can drive prices down; the end deal was actually five million less, and that’s Andrea Berta all over – a bit of a maverick in the market.

“If he says he wants to leave, Real are open to selling for around €90m (£78m, $104.5m), but you’ve got the wage and the agent fees, so Arsenal don’t see a great deal of value in the deal.

“If they’re going to move, they will need to bring in an important fee for either Trossard or Martinelli and secondly, Berta would have to work his magic to try and drive the overall cost of the deal down.”

Manchester City, though, are said to be keen on a move for Rodrygo in the summer transfer window.

According to a Spanish report, the Madrid forward is Man City manager Pep Guardiola’s ‘big obsession’.

The former Barcelona manager tried to convince Rodrygo to move to the Etihad Stadium in 2024, but the Brazilian decided to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu.

