Romano hints at Liverpool signing EVEN BETTER centre-back to follow Jacquet coup – ‘this could be a problem’

Liverpool are on the cusp of signing Jeremy Jacquet and could follow that coup up with an even bigger addition in the position, according to reports.

Jacquet, 20, will undergo a medical today ahead of sealing his £55m plus £5m transfer to Anfield. Liverpool beat Chelsea to his signature, though Jacquet – who’s agreed a five-year deal with an option for a sixth season – will remain with Rennes for the remainder of the campaign before moving to Liverpool in the summer.

At that stage, Jacquet could arrive at the same time as Ibrahima Konate leaves. The Frenchman is yet to agree a contract extension with Liverpool amid strained talks and he’s tracking to leave via free agency at season’s end.

As such, Liverpool might need another new centre-back on top of Jacquet and according to Sky Germany, it could be Dayot Upamecano.

Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, set pulses racing last week when insisting the reason Upamecano hasn’t put pen to paper on a verbally agreed new contract at Bayern Munich is he’s “waiting” for Liverpool or Real Madrid to come calling.

Plettenberg explained: “Everyone is waiting for his commitment, his signature. His contract is ready. But Bayern Munich will not improve their offer.

“Upamecano can sign it, [taking him until] 2030 or 2031. There’s a release clause included from the summer of 2027. He can earn €20m euros gross per year and receive a big signing fee, together with his agent.

“But Bayern is waiting for weeks, they want a decision soon. But my opinion is he’s waiting for Liverpool, for Real Madrid.

“Liverpool is interested in Upamecano, we can confirm that.”

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has also been able to verify that Liverpool are indeed interested in signing Upamecano, though his high salary expectations – upwards of £300,000-a-week – are a concern.

In any case, Fabrizio Romano touched on Upamecano’s situation when reporting on YouTube in the early hours of Monday norning.

Romano stressed Upamecano’s case is one to keep an eye on in the days and weeks after the January window closes.

Bayern won’t let the uncertainty over Upamecano future drag on and if the decision to part ways is made, Liverpool can strike a pre-contract agreement to sign the player on a free transfer at any point.

“Bayern believe they made the best proposal financially to the player,” began Romano. “Now it’s up to Upamecano to give the final green light and accept a new contract at the club.

“Otherwise, this could be a problem because Bayern in terms of timing don’t want to go too long in this conversation, so Upamecano is also going to be an interesting point.”

Upamecano, 27, has been a consistent starter for the French national side over the past few years and has been named in three of the last five Bundesliga teams of the season.

