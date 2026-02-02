West Ham are set to win the race for Axel Disasi

West Ham are set to win the race for Chelsea star Axel Disasi despite Tottenham Hotspur showing interest in the defender on deadline day, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The Hammers have been pursuing a deal for the five-time capped France international for some time as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bring in crucial defensive reinforcements.

Disasi, 27, hasn’t made a single competitive appearance this season. He was not in Enzo Maresca’s plans, and his situation hasn’t changed since Liam Rosenior’s appointment as Chelsea manager, despite returning to first-team training.

West Ham have been pushing to win the race, but they have faced significant competition.

We revealed earlier today that Tottenham have explored a last-ditch move for Disasi amid their defensive injuries, while Serie A clubs AC Milan and Fiorentina registered firm interest.

However, we can confirm that Disasi has now green-lit a move to West Ham and is set to undergo a medical ahead of officially completing a switch to the London Stadium.

The breakthrough comes after the Hammers suffered a blow in their pursuit of another defender – Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis – who is set to remain at St Mary’s for the season.

Disasi will join West Ham on a straight loan deal, and will provide important cover at centre-back and right-back for Nuno, and fight for a place in the starting XI.

The Hammers’ pursuit of Disasi took on increased importance after centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo received a red card for violent conduct against Chelsea on Saturday.

Todibo now faces a three-game ban and this hands an opportunity to Disasi to potentially nail down his spot in the team immediately.

Disasi’s signing could prove to be vital for West Ham, as they fight to avoid relegation.

They currently sit third-bottom of the Premier League table – six points adrift from safety.

