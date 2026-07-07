Liverpool could make their next summer signing for just £21m

Liverpool have to pay €25milion (£21.4m, $28.6m) to sign Sergio Arribas, according to a report, and if the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), do get a deal done to bring the Almeria star to Anfield, then it will be great news for Real Madrid.

Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz have been the two major signings for Liverpool so far in the summer transfer window.

Defender Jacquet’s pre-agreed £60million deal with Rennes was made official earlier this month, while Liverpool triggered the €40million (£34.3m, $45.8m) release clause in winger Munoz’s contract at Osasuna.

Liverpool are now on the hunt for a winger to replace the departed Mohamed Salah and are also looking to reinforce their midfield.

New Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola already has Florian Wirtz as the creative player in midfield for him next season, but Arribas is also reported to be on the radar of the Premier League giants.

On July 3, Ideal reported that Liverpool have taken a shine to Arribas and want to sign the Almeria attacking midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old former Real Madrid midfielder was on fire for Almeria last season, scoring 26 goals and giving seven assists in 47 matches in all competitions.

Almeria finished third in the Segunda Division and lost the two-legged playoff final to Malaga, which has opened the door for Liverpool to swoop in and get a deal done for the Spaniard.

According to Marca, Almeria have set a price-tag for Arribas, with the Real Madrid-leaning publication claiming that it is €25m (£21.4m, $28.6m).

Benfica are interested in signing the 24-year-old, who has also been the subject of a failed bid of €20m (£17.1m, $22.9m) from Sporting Lisbon.

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Real Madrid will benefit if Liverpool sign Sergio Arribas

Ideal reported that Madrid inserted a 50% sell-on clause in Arribas’s contract when they sold him to Almeria in 2023.

Marca, too, has made the same claim, adding that this is the reason why Almeria want is €25m (£21.4m, $28.6m).

The report has stated: ‘The potential sale of Arribas is key to easing the financial fair play situation for Almeria, since it must be remembered that the money generated from his transfer must be shared with Real Madrid.

‘Real Madrid retained 50 percent of the rights to Arribas in the event of a future sale.

‘Therefore, if Almería wants to recoup some money from Arribas’ transfer, they must set a price that reflects their objective.’

When Liverpool signed Munoz, Madrid, too, got a fee because of the sell-on clause Los Blancos inserted in the winger’s contract at Osasuna.

It was a 50 per cent sell-on clause, meaning that Madrid bagged €20m (£17.1m, $22.9m).

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