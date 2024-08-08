A Spanish outlet from the region where Real Sociedad play have delivered a momentous update on the potential transfer of Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool.

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot aims to instil more control in matches than the Reds experienced under former boss Jurgen Klopp. Slot is more possession-focused and has already called upon his charges to pass teams to death.

To implement that gameplan, a holding midfielder who is just as comfortable on the ball as he is with the defensive elements of that position is a must.

As such, Liverpool are seeking a more technically-gifted upgrade on Wataru Endo and Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi is the player they’ve turned to. Liverpool’s interest in the Euro 2024 winner is now common knowledge.

Zubimendi can be signed via a €60m/£51m release clause which reports claim must be paid up front and in full. In other words, the clause does not allow for instalments or structured payments.

Talks over what would be the first signing in the Arne Slot era have begun. TEAMtalk has learned Liverpool are confident they can and will convince Zuibmendi to ditch his boyhood club in favour of moving to Anfield.

Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all previously been unsuccessful in attempting to prise Zubimendi out of Real Sociedad.

However, the Athletic’s David Ornstein reported Real Sociedad’s current expectation is Zubimendi will give the green light to joining Liverpool.

That is a huge plus for the Reds, while a report from the Basque region has delivered an equally positive update.

Real Sociedad are situated in the city of San Sebastian which is the home of Basque publication, Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Liverpool ready to pay €60m release clause

Providing an update on the state of play on Wednesday night, the publication declared Liverpool ARE willing to pay the release clause.

With Zubimendi reportedly open to moving and Liverpool ready to take Real Sociedad out of the equation by triggering the clause, a transfer is clearly there for the making.

Noticias de Gipuzkoa also provided a series of further updates from the Real Sociedad perspective which continued to make great reading for Liverpool.

The report stated: ‘Liverpool are seriously coming for Martín Zubimendi and everything seems to indicate that, unless the player changes his mind, their offensive could be successful.’

It continued: ‘Everything seems to indicate that Zubimendi has fallen for the charms of the Reds and that he will follow in the footsteps of the man who has always been his idol, Xabi Alonso.’

Alonso was on Real Sociedad’s books for six years before joining Liverpool in 2004 and was born in the Basque region.

Spanish press convinced Liverpool will seal Zubimendi transfer

Doubling down on the claim Liverpool will pay the full fee, the report added: ‘unlike other clubs with which Real [Sociedad] have negotiated for others, [Liverpool] would have no problem paying Martín in cash without having to divide the 60 million clause into instalments.’

Adding further fuel to the fire were the suggestions Zubimendi’s agency already has close links with Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes.

‘Zubimendi has always been a passionate follower of the Premier League and has made no secret of the fact that he would like to try his luck there one day,’ the report continued.

‘Another factor to bear in mind is that the Ulia native is represented by IDUB , the same agency as Andoni Iraola, with whom he has a very good relationship with Richard Hughes, [Michael] Edwards’ assistant and hired a few months ago from Bournemouth.

‘He was the one who signed the Usurbil coach for the British team…’

Finally, Noticias de Gipuzkoa suggested there is already a sense of resignation tat Real Sociedad that Zubimendi is bound for Anfield.

The outlet added: ‘At Real they are already quite resigned and have made it clear that Liverpool are prepared to pay the 60 million clause, so the ball is in the player’s court and it will be up to him to decide.’

Given ultra-reliable reports elsewhere state Zubimendi is open to joining Liverpool, it may not be long before Slot lands the perfect player to control the tempo and pull the strings in his system.

