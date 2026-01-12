Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has decided to leave Anfield in the January transfer window, according to the Italian media, although Arne Slot held positive talks with him only last week.

Chiesa has not made a massive impact at Liverpool since his move from Juventus in the summer of 2024, with injuries and competition for places restricting the winger to just 34 appearances for the Reds, in which he has scored four goals and given five assists.

There has been persistent speculation in the Italian media about Juventus being keen on re-signing Chiesa in the January transfer window.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed last week that Chiesa himself is open to leaving Liverpool for Juventus.

Romano noted that Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not give a single minute to Chiesa in their goalless draw with Arsenal away from home at the Emirates Stadium last week.

Slot subsequently revealed, though, that Chiesa is happy with his playing time under him.

In the build-up to the FA Cup tie between Liverpool and Barnsley on Monday evening, Slot said last week Thursday, as quoted in Rousing The Kop: “I spoke to him two days ago, and he said to me that he played more in the recent weeks than he ever did before under me.

“But he is one of the players that could feature in that game, definitely. But, like I said, Hugo might be back so let’s see how we will start that game. He is one of the options that I have, so let’s see.”

However, Tuttomercatoweb has now reported that ‘Chiesa is aiming to leave Liverpool in January’.

The winger wants to join Juventus ‘to gain more playing time and return to Gattuso’s squad should Italy participate in the World Cup this summer’.

Liverpool are said to be willing to cash in on Chiesa this month, with Juventus ‘expected to speed up negotiations’ in the coming days.

Inter Milan urged to sign Federico Chiesa

It is not just TuttoMercatoWeb that has reported that Juventus are determined to sign Chiesa in the middle of the season.

TuttoSport has also claimed that Juventus will soon make a formal offer for the winger.

While Juventus are the club most interested in Chiesa right now, Inter Milan have been urged to make a move for Chiesa in the January transfer window.

Former AS Roma and Italy international forward Francesco Graziani told FCInterNews: “There are always names of foreign players circulating, but sign Federico Chiesa; it’s an extraordinary opportunity that could present itself.

“A player who could change the balance of power by playing as a winger.”

