Manchester City have shown signs of getting back to their brilliant best this season, but they are already looking at potential replacements for Pep Guardiola, according to a shock claim.

After a difficult 2024/25 campaign, the Cityzens have bounced back well this term and sit in second place in the Premier League table, just three points adrift from leaders Arsenal.

Guardiola penned a new contract at the Etihad in November 2024, which runs until the end of next season. They continue to back the Catalan coach, but they reportedly have some potential replacements in mind as part of normal succession planning.

Former Man City midfielder Didi Hamann has said that Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany would be the obvious choice.

Kompany, who won 12 major trophies with Man City, and captained the side during his playing career, penned a new deal at Bayern this week. He extended his contract until 2029, despite his previous deal running until 2027.

The Belgian guided Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season. They currently sit top of the table and have won their first three Champions League games.

Hamann believes that Bayern’s new contract for Kompany could have been agreed in anticipation of a future move from Man City.

“FC Bayern extended Kompany’s contract until 2029, even though he still had 20 months left on his contract. I mean, the extension wasn’t a must, but I understand why they did it,” he wrote in a column for Sky Germany.

“Bayern probably have in mind that Manchester City will be interested in Kompany at some point when Pep Guardiola retires.

“It would be interesting to know if Kompany has a clause in his contract. [Bayern’s sporting director] Christoph Freund didn’t reveal anything about that on Wednesday evening, but he didn’t completely deny it either.”

Guardiola eyeing international challenge

Given Guardiola’s incredible success at the Etihad – with an astonishing 18 major trophies won so far – he will no doubt be staying at Man City at least until his contract expires.

The 54-year-old has long been linked with a switch to international management – something that he has admitted that he would like to do before he retires.

“A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship. I would like that,” He said in an interview last year.

While an exit from Man City is not imminent, it’s no surprise to see Kompany mentioned as a future option for them – though other names are also in the mix.

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on September 24 that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has admirers at Man City.

Girona manager Michel has also been heavily linked with the role.

