Oliver Glasner has now officially confirmed that Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi will not sign a new contract at Selhurst Park and will exit the club, quite likely on a free transfer, in 2026 – and with a Sky Sports journalist revealing the three clubs all ahead of Liverpool in the race.

The England captain’s deal with the Eagles expires on June 30, 2026 and after pulling the plug on his sale to Liverpool on transfer deadline day, the south-east London club had hoped that Palace’s upward arc would potentially persuade the 25-year-old to pen a new deal.

However, Glasner has now confirmed that Guehi will depart the FA Cup winners in the coming months, sparking what is already looking likely to be the biggest transfer race of 2026.

Liverpool, who had agreed that £35m fee with Palace, with an additional 10% cut of any future deal, could come calling again when the January transfer window opens.

Sky Sports reporter Karveh Solhekol, though, thinks a move to the continent looks far more likely, and he has named the three sides Guehi will likely pick from to sign a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

“If I had to put money on it, I would say he’s going to end up next summer playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona,” Solhekol told Sky Sports.

“Those clubs now have an advantage because they can sign a pre-contract agreement with him in January, which Premier League clubs obviously can’t do.

“Premier League clubs could make Crystal Palace a big offer for him in January. But how big would it be, considering he’s going to be a free agent in the summer?

“Speaking to some people at other Premier League clubs, they’re telling me is the feeling is that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing him, and they definitely will have the advantage.”

Glasner confirms Marc Guehi will leave Palace

Many had expected Guehi to leave Selhurst Park in 2026, but now Oliver Glaner has confirmed those plans, the scramble for his signature is already underway.

Speaking to the media, Glasner explained: “I think Marc has already told us that he doesn’t sign a new contract, so he will leave next year,” said Glasner on Friday.

“The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, ‘no, I want to make something different’. And that’s normal.

“And for us, it’s how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that’s all about how we are talking together.”

While Premier League champions Liverpool cannot be ruled out from making a fresh move in January – and our reporter Fraser Fletcher revealed how the ‘chess pieces were already in motion’ over a deal to bring Guehi to Anfield in the winter window – Solhekol’s update would suggest a move to the continent looks far more likely.

It was revealed earlier this month that Bayern Munich have already held talks with his representatives over a potential move.

Indeed, Solhekol’s colleague, Sky Sports Switzerland reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, claimed this week that one of Italy’s biggest teams have entered the frame with force.

Tavolieri stated Inter Milan ‘takes the lead’ for Guehi after ‘intensifying’ contacts with the player’s representatives.

David Ornstein has previously revealed why he thinks Liverpool have a tough mission persuading Guehi to move to Anfield.

“They tried for Marc Guehi. It collapsed on deadline day, and I think Liverpool would go back in for him in the summer of 2026. I’m not expecting him to leave Crystal Palace in January. Actually, I’m not expecting Liverpool to go for a centre back in January as things stand,” he stated.

“Of course, these things could change, but I don’t think it’s a plan.”

Liverpool do have seven Guehi alternatives; Reds eye superstar Spain winger

Should they miss out on Guehi’s signing, it was revealed earlier this week that Liverpool’s recruitment team are casting their net far and wide to land upon at least one new defensive signing in 2026, with a seven-man shortlist drawn up.

Indeed, Ben Jacobs reported earlier this month that Newcastle’s Sven Botman had been added to their wishlist, which also now contains Willian Pacho (PSG) and the Sporting CP pair of Zeno Debast and Ousmane Diomande.

And while strong interest in Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano has been reported far and wide, Caught Offside’s Mark Brus has added the name of Nottingham Forest’s Murillo to their wishlist.

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck – a player they ‘definitely like’ – and reports earlier this week claimed talks had already been held over a potential move.

Elsewhere, a shock report claims that Liverpool are readying an offer worth €75m plus add-ons for a Spain winger who they want signed BEFORE his price skyrockets at next year’s World Cup.

