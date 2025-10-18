Everton loanee Jack Grealish has dropped a firm indication on where he wants his career to go next amid an astonishing revelation from Pep Guardiola that Manchester City are considering a move to RECALL the player from the Merseyside outfit.

Grealish moved to Everton over the summer on a season’s loan deal and the player has been quick to make up for lost time. While he has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s most recent England squads, the fact that he already has five goal contributions (one goal and four assists) from nine appearances smacks of a player very much back in form and in with a chance of making their World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old playmaker, who is ineligible against his parent club on Saturday, had fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City, with the likes of Jeremy Doku, Savinho, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Oscar Bobb all ahead of him in Guardiola’s thinking.

However, his performances for Everton so far have drawn appreciation from Guardiola, who has teased about the possibility of a second chance at City, where he remains contracted until summer 2027.

Hinting at his thinking, Guardiola told the media: “The important thing is he is back. He is a massive influence in the Everton games.

“After what’s happened, maybe Manchester City want him back, but I don’t know.

“Many things are still going to happen. We’ll see.

“The important thing is he is playing again, a lot of minutes. This is the standard. I’m happy, really, honestly, that he’s back in, trying his best.”

Everton fans should not worry – Grealish is loving life on Merseyside

As the Premier League’s first £100m footballer, the spotlight was always going to be on Grealish during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

And while the feeling is that Guardiola never quite played to his strengths in the way that Aston Villa once did and Everton now do, the fact he only managed three goals and five assists from 32 appearances last season shows him as a player who was never quite comfortable in his own skin at City.

All that has clearly changed at Everton, where David Moyes has given Grealish the licence to play in his favoured position and has, so far, managed to get the best out of the player.

And in a recent interview, the player has indicated why he is so happy at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and would, seemingly, he happy to stay.

“I’m happiest, as you know, when I’m playing and training every day,” Grealish began. “Obviously, people have a perception of me. But there’s nothing more that I love doing than playing football. Do you know what I mean, whether that’s on the training field, I just love like five hours, like just playing football.”

Interviewed by his old Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood for Sky Sports, Grealish was asked what that perception is.

“I don’t know. People like to say ‘he likes to go out’, ‘he likes to party’….

“Yes, I want to be able to live my life as well and enjoy myself. Obviously, I think there’s a time and a place to do that in my career. Sometimes, I’ll be honest with you, I probably haven’t picked the right times, you know? I mean, sometimes at the city, for example, I didn’t help myself at times, I’ll openly say that. But then I don’t think it was all down to that [why I have not been at my best there].”

Grealish added: “I’m at my best when I feel loved. I can’t thank the fans enough here, they have made me feel so wanted. I would love to, and I know we went out the Carabao Cup the other night, win something for this club and these supporters. I want to get this club into Europe.

“It would be unbelievable for the club and something that the fans deserve.

“I would love a recall for England, but at the moment, my full focus is on this club and on these fans. I’m at my best when I feel loved.”

