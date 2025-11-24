Pep Guardiola has revealed how he felt ’embarrassed and ashamed’ over his confrontation with a cameraman following Manchester City’s Premier League defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

Man City felt they were on the wrong end of a penalty call, a handball shout and a tight offside decision in the crushing 2-1 loss at St James’ Park, which left Guardiola seething at full-time.

The Spaniard marched onto the pitch at the end, speaking with referee Sam Barrott, while he also pulled the headphones off of a cameraman to say something into his ear.

“I apologised,” Guardiola said of the incident, although he refused to reveal what was actually said.

“I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it. I don’t like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman. I am who I am.

“After 1,000 games I’m not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club.”

There were also flare-ups involving the players too, with City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma being ushered down the tunnel and Newcastle midfielder Joelinton being held back by his boss Eddie Howe. Guardiola, meanwhile, also had words to say to Magpies skipper Bruno Guimaraes.

Guardiola added: “We have known Bruno for many, many years and every time after the game, even at The Etihad, we talk in the tunnel or wherever we talk, always. I don’t know what happened.

“Our paths always cross and I always have a good relationship with him. I love it. I’m an emotional guy, I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything.”

