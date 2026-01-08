Ajax are looking into an audacious move for a Manchester United star who it’s claimed is open to leaving, even though it would leave the Red Devils with a huge problem.

Ask a hundred Man Utd fans which position they think their club should strengthen in January and at least ninety would say central midfield.

United are well aware of their shortcomings in that area of the pitch, hence the approach for Carlos Baleba at the beginning of the month.

Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are also hugely admired and Man Utd plan to spend heavily when revamping their engine room over the coming windows.

As such, and given United are light on quality options right now, it’ll come as a surprise to many to learn Ajax are exploring a loan move for Manuel Ugarte in the current window.

The Dutch giant are desperate to sign a combative defensive midfielder and sense an opportunity to twist United’s arm with Ugarte.

Ajax hope to seal a six-month loan, according to Voetbal International, though the obvious issue of salary coverage was highlighted in the piece.

Put simply, Ajax cannot afford to absorb 100 percent of Ugarte’s £120,000-a-week wages. The Amsterdam outfit would require healthy salary split, which won’t thrill United.

From Ugarte’s perspective it’s claimed he’d be open to making the move to ensure he plays regularly ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Ugarte has featured in the starting eleven more of late, though the change of manager could result in a demotion back to the bench if Kobbie Mainoo gets a chance.

In any case, it seems highly unlikely Man Utd would weaken an already under-manned area of their team by loaning Ugarte out… unless signing a direct replacement, of course.

Baleba, Wharton and Anderson are not expected to be on the move this month. Man Utd do have alternatives in mind who are viewed more as market opportunities, such as Conor Gallagher, Joao Gomes and Ruben Neves, to name just three.

