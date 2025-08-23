The implications of Manchester United doing a deal for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens have been explained by a journalist – with intermediaries ‘actively working hard’ on placing one of their existing options elsewhere.

Andre Onana endured a difficult season in goal for Man Utd, conceding 65 goals from 50 games. As a consequence, the club have been looking to improve their goalkeeping options. Lammens has become the top target, with United now confident of sealing a deal for the Belgian keeper.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday that talks have been ‘advancing’ between United and Antwerp over a €20m (£17.3m/$23.4m) transfer and that Lammens has said yes to the move.

The 23-year-old would be arriving off the back of a season in which he conceded 56 goals from 44 games, which is a fractionally lower average than Onana (1.27 compared to 1.30 per game).

But there are high hopes for Lammens’ future and United fans will be wondering if this spells the end for Onana.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, though, Lammens isn’t a high-profile enough goalkeeper to encourage United to offload Onana. There could, though, be movement elsewhere in the position.

“Andre Onana’s immediate future is not called into question with the impending arrival of Senne Lammens,” Bailey told United In Focus.

“Should a number one have come in, then Onana would have been loaned – as we have revealed – but now the same can’t be said of number two Altay Bayindir.

“Bayindir may have started the first game but his future is far from certain now – Lammens has been told he is coming in to challenge Onana.

“I am told that intermediaries are now actively working hard on finding Bayindir that new club. It could be a loan at this point but work is being done.

“However, it could yet be they go into the remainder of the season with four – but the club don’t want that.”

Bayindir transfer chances assessed

The other goalkeeper still on United’s books is Tom Heaton, who signed a new contract earlier this summer to continue offering his senior support for the 2025-26 season.

Onana remains under contract with United until 2028, while Bayindir’s terms are due to last until 2027.

The Turkish goalkeeper made a costly error in United’s opening defeat to Arsenal in the new Premier League season.

There haven’t been too many details of where he could go next this summer, but with the transfer window nearly in its final week, rumours are bound to heat up soon.

It may be worth keeping in mind that the transfer window in his native country will be open for longer than most of the rest of Europe, so he could in theory join a Super Lig club up until September 11.

Before joining United in 2023, Bayindir played for Ankaragucu and Fenerbahce.

Lammens stats from last season