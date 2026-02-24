Man Utd door opens as dream Christopher Vivell target’s ‘role in jeopardy’: ‘No longer untouchable’

Manchester United director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, has received a huge boost in his quest to bring Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford, with two sources in Spain underlining the worrying situation that the Barcelona left-back is now facing.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs reported last week that Vivell wants Man Utd to sign Balde from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. The transfer reporter said on The United Stand that Vivell has proposed to Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, the potential signing of the 22-year-old left-back.

Jacobs, though, did note that Balde himself does not want to leave Barcelona, having established himself as a regular in manager Hansi Flick’s starting line-up.

However, the situation could change, with Mundo Deporivo and Sport analysing how Balde is now no longer guaranteed a place in the Barcelona first XI.

Against Levante at Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga on Sunday, Flick deployed Joao Cancelo at left-back, with Balde an unused substitute; Barcelona won 3-0.

Against Girona in LaLiga, Gerard Martin started at left-back, with Balde replacing him in the second half; Barcelona lost 2-1.

According to Mundo Deportivo, ‘Alejandro Balde’s starting role at left back in jeopardy’.

The Catalan publication has noted that in the last five official fixtures, Balde has started only twice for Barcelona.

Man Utd and Inter Milan have been credited with interest in the left-back in the report, which has claimed that both clubs are ‘considering a move for him in the summer transfer window’.

Mundo Deportivo has added that Balde does not want to leave Barcelona, and Flick does not want him to leave either.

Sport, which is very much Barcelona-leaning, too, has done a piece looking at Balde’s situation.

The headline of the report notes: ‘Balde is no longer untouchable’.

The report has noted that the 22-year-old Spain international left-back has ‘lost his status of untouchable’.

It remains to be seen if Balde regains his place in the Barcelona starting line-up.

While the defender is under contract at Barcelona until the summer of 2028 and wants to stay at the Spanish giants, if Flick continues to overlook him for the starting line-up, then Vivell could get his wish and be able to convince him to move to Old Trafford and play for Man Utd.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Tottenham raid, TWO Nottingham Forest midfielders wanted

Staying on the theme of Man Utd and defenders, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are keen on raiding Tottenham Hotspur for one of their best centre-backs.

Man Utd and Liverpool are also battling for one of the Bundesliga’s best defenders, whose price-tag has also been revealed.

And finally, Man Utd are planning to raid Nottingham Forest for TWO midfielders in the summer transfer window.