Man Utd rocked as Tottenham launch EVEN BIGGER midfielder move to follow Gallagher – Sources

Tottenham have set their sights on completing the ‘dream’ signing of a midfielder at the very top of Manchester United’s shortlist, and sources have revealed what it will take for Spurs to press ahead with the hugely audacious deal.

Tottenham aren’t content to sit idly by and let their faltering season peter out into nothingness. Brazilian left-back Souza will join for around £14m, but the bigger news broke over the past 72 hours with Conor Gallagher signing up.

On the back of Rodrigo Bentancur undergoing surgery to repair a hamstring injury, Spurs pounced for the 25-year-old England international.

Aston Villa’s own agreement with Atletico Madrid was quickly usurped, with Tottenham blowing Unai Emery’s side away with a permanent move worth €40m / £34m.

Gallagher was officially confirmed as a Tottenham player on Wednesday afternoon. TEAMtalk understands he’ll walk straight into Thomas Frank’s starting eleven for the derby clash with West Ham at the weekend.

However, Gallagher is not expected to be the only midfielder Spurs sign in 2026, and the club are aiming even higher with plans that affect Man Utd.

United’s three top targets when revamping their engine room later this year are Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton.

Our insider, Dean Jones, broke news on January 9 of Tottenham making ‘discreet enquiries’ into the signing of Crystal Palace and England ace Wharton.

Jones has now provided a fresh update on the state of play, noting Wharton is now viewed as a ‘dream’ signing in north London.

That means Spurs will spare no expense when putting hard figures on the table, both in terms of the transfer fee and player wages.

And after launching initial enquiries, Tottenham are now ascertaining how viable it truly is to sign Wharton in one of the next two windows.

If the results come back positive, do not be surprised to see Tottenham make a bold and firm move that will ring alarm bells up at Old Trafford.

“I have reported recently about how Spurs have made initial moves towards understanding the possibilities around signing Adam Wharton and I think the reasons for that are becoming more obvious,” stated Jones.

“There have been reports elsewhere now about how there is still a drive to sign a midfielder who is capable of conducting play from deep, and while Wharton is not the only option, he is a dream option.

“Spurs will have to make a decision over just how likely it is they can actually win the race for him because there will be competition. And how long can they wait for that moment?”

Latest Tottenham & Man Utd news

In other news, insiders Jones and Graeme Bailey have revealed what else Tottenham have up their sleeve in the current window.

Up at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has urged Man Utd fans to keep an eye on two names who are very much in the frame to become United’s next permanent manager in the summer.

Finally, there are conclusive updates on the futures of both Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee with the Red Devils.

