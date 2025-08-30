Next two Man Utd signings revealed by David Ornstein amid Kobbie Mainoo update

David Ornstein has provided an update on the transfer plans of Manchester United, discussing potential new arrivals as well as wantaway midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

Academy graduate Mainoo has asked Man Utd to let him leave on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline so he can pick up more game time. The 20-year-old is worried he might not make the England squad for the 2026 World Cup as United boss Ruben Amorim seems to prefer other midfielders.

Mainoo does not want to leave United permanently, viewing a season-long loan as the best way to get his career back on track.

Amorim and the United hierarchy have denied Mainoo’s request, though. They see him as an important member of the squad.

Prior to Saturday’s Premier League games getting underway, Ornstein appeared on TNT Sports and was quizzed about Mainoo as well as potential incomings for United.

The journalist revealed that a new central midfielder and goalkeeper will be United’s next two additions, though a deal for Belgian shot-stopper Senne Lammens is ‘not as advanced’ as some have been reporting.

“Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave on loan, no doubt about it. Manchester United do not intend to sanction his departure,” Ornstein said.

“You never know, if a whopping, great big permanent transfer offer comes in, things happen in football. But they’d need a replacement as well so that’s extremely difficult.

“There are many clubs that would like to sign Mainoo but United, at the moment, are saying he’s going nowhere.

“Could they bring in a midfielder? Maybe on loan before the deadline, that’s on the recruitment agenda, whether it’s now or in the future.

“So is a goalkeeper. They definitely want an upgrade. Senne Lammens is a player of interest, but it’s not as advanced as people have suggested.

“They’ve also got an issue there. Can they move on Andre Onana – it doesn’t look like it – [or] Altay Bayindir? Possibly.

“So that’s one to watch before the deadline. And then it’s shifting the likes of Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, Tyrell Malacia, and seeing if they can balance the books a bit.”

Hojlund on his way out as Man Utd plot next two signings

Since Ornstein’s TV appearance, Napoli have agreed a deal with United for Danish striker Hojlund. The 22-year-old will join Napoli on an initial loan worth €6million (£5m), while a €44m (£38m) buy option will become mandatory if certain conditions are met.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United will accelerate talks for Royal Antwerp keeper Lammens this weekend. Personal terms are already in place, but United have yet to meet Antwerp’s €25m (£22m) asking price.

With regards to a new midfielder, United made an approach for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba earlier this summer.

However, Brighton want to keep Baleba for at least another season and will demand more than £100m to sell before the upcoming deadline.

Sources have since confirmed to TEAMtalk that Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is United’s ‘dream target’ to improve their midfield.

But Palace have already sold Eberechi Eze this summer and want £80m to let Wharton leave too.

As such, United are expected to wait until next summer before restarting negotiations for Wharton or Baleba.

