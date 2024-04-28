Fabrizio Romano reveals Euro giants WILL try and sign Man Utd star Ten Hag doesn’t want

Man Utd will try and sell Jadon Sancho this summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Borussia Dortmund will do all they can to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on a permanent deal.

The England international was dropped from the Red Devils squad after falling out with Erik ten Hag and everything points towards him being sold this summer.

There is a small possibility that he could be reintegrated into the first team should Ten Hag be sacked, which looks increasingly likely at this stage.

Sancho ultimately re-signed for former club Dortmund on a six-month loan in January, where he has scored three goals and made two assists in 13 appearances this season.

Ten Hag praised Sancho’s performances in a recent interview, before ruling out his return to Old Trafford by saying: “That was never the problem.”

According to Romano, the German giants will try and keep Sancho for the 2024/25 campaign at least and will try and negotiate a deal with Man Utd to make it happen.

Borussia Dortmund face obstacles for Sancho deal

Sancho currently earns an eye-watering £250,000 per week with Man Utd and that will make things very difficult for Dortmund.

Romano states that Sancho’s wages are the biggest obstacle to a deal being done for Sancho and will also make it difficult for Man Utd to find a buyer for him.

Dortmund will also have to agree to match the Red Devil’s reported valuation of £50m for the talented 24-year-old.

These numbers are simply not reachable for the Bundesliga side and therefore, will likely prevent a transfer from happening.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has big plans for the summer window and part of that will be offloading players that aren’t part of Man Utd’s long term plans.

Along with Sancho, the Premier League side will also be looking to sell the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Raphael Varane, who are past their best and on big wages.

Ratcliffe intends to put the funds generated to good use and focus on signing younger players who can play a key role for Man Utd for many years to come.

TEAMtalk sources state that Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite is among Man Utd’s top targets and he could cost over £75m.

They are also looking to bring in reinforcements in the striker and central midfield positions – with a number of players already on their shortlist.

