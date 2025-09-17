Man Utd regret as €63m ‘incredible’ Argentine star backed to score ‘thousands of goals’ after Ruben Amorim snub

A winger that Manchester United tried to convince to move to Old Trafford has been backed to become a prolific goalscorer by one of his team-mates at Real Madrid, as Xabi Alonso, too, raves about him.

Man Utd and Real Madrid are two of the biggest clubs on the planet, and both made crucial signings in the summer transfer window in order to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. While Man Utd are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four under manager Ruben Amorim, boss Xabi Alonso is determined to lead Los Blancos to LaLiga and Champions League glory in his first season in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid secured the services of Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono in the summer.

Man Utd director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, handed Amorim the signings of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko and Diego Leon.

The Red Devils were also keen on a summer deal for Mastantuono, but the Argentina international winger joined Real Madrid instead.

Madrid paid River Plate €63.2million (£55m, $74m) in total (including money for Spanish tax authorities and AFA Structural Funds) for the 18-year-old, who was described as “an incredible player” and “a star” by Chelsea and Argentina international midfielder Enzo Fernandez on ESPN Argentina in April 2025.

Los Blancos fend off competition from a number of clubs for Mastantuono, including Man Utd, who held talks with his entourage but failed to convince him to pick Old Trafford over the Santiago Bernabeu.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told United In Focus on May 17 that Man United ‘definitely held talks’ with Mastantuono, adding that ‘he really does want to join Madrid’.

Mastantuono eventually got his wish, and now his Madrid team-mate Federico Valverde has backed him to become a prolific goalscorer at the Spanish and European giants.

Goal quotes Valverde as saying about Mastantuono after Madrid’s 2-1 win against Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League on Tuesday evening: “I’m happy things are going well for him and happy to have a close friend from Argentina.

“It’s good to share training sessions and conversations with him. He’s like a little brother to me.

“I’m going to try to support him and tell him that he’ll always have many more opportunities with this badge, that he’ll have thousands of chances to score, that he’ll score thousands of goals and win millions of titles.

“Let him continue enjoying what he plays at the Bernabeu, because not everyone can play there.”

Franco Mastantuono flourishing at Real Madrid after Man Utd snub

Mastantuono’s performances at Real Madrid so far this season have been impressive, as Man Utd can only watch from afar and wish that he had joined Amorim’s team instead.

The 18-year-old has started two LaLiga matches this season and made his debut in the Champions League for Los Blancos this week.

Although Mastantuono has yet to score or give an assist for Madrid, his overall performance has been admirable, with Alonso persisting in playing him on the right wing.

The teenager has gone close to scoring on multiple occasions and has looked at ease playing with the likes of global superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior in a Real Madrid shirt.

Madrid manager Alonso is very pleased with Mastantuono and has raved about him in recent weeks.

Alonso said just days after Mastantuono joined Madrid: “The first time I spoke to Mastantuono, I was struck by his personality.

“He was 17 then, and he was very sure of himself. He didn’t seem at all concerned about making the jump to Real Madrid.

“That maturity and quality has been evident since he arrived. I know he’ll settle in quickly, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.”

The Madrid manager added: “He’ll bring us quality and energy, he’s highly committed. He’s got great drive from a defensive perspective.

“In the little time I’ve spent with him I can see that Argentine spirit, he’s a warrior, but he’s got quality, too.

“He’s a combative player and he’s got a beautiful left foot, both from set-pieces and in the final pass.

“He’s got lovely technique and he’s very young. We have to guide him, but he’s already playing at a very decent level.”

