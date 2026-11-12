Man Utd takeover: INEOS clause emerges as Glazers reach sale decision timeline

Manchester United’s majority shareholders, the Glazer family, have a clause in their agreement with INEOS, according to a journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals when the American businessmen plan to sell the Red Devils.

It emerged on November 10 that Man Utd co-owners, Joel and Avram Glazer, are reportedly looking to sell the Premier League club.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson said on talkSPORT: “My understanding from a senior person in the game is that they are for sale.

“Now, you would question why they haven’t made it public, although when they last made the process public that ended with a disappointing outcome (Ratcliffe’s shares).

“So, they may be trying something different by not making it formal, but they are now accepting that now is the time.”

Borson added: “They are robust, and they will only go when the price is met.

“They believe this is a club that has such a robust brand that even if they are unsuccessful on the pitch, it has very little difference to the commercial viability and ability to generate revenue.”

On the price, Bordon said: “It looks to be about £5bn.

“The Liverpool situation has reinforced that being the strike price. We know that deal, once it goes through, would value the club at a bit higher than £5bn.”

The Overlap journalist Mike Keegan, who has almost 161,000 followers on X, has reported that there is a clause in the deal between the Glazers and INEOS that would affect the former.

As reported by Football365, Keegan said that, as per the clause, if the Glazers decided to sell Man Utd, then it would have to be for a minimum of $33 (£25) per share.

That was the fee that INEOS paid for their percentage of Man Utd when they completed their purchase of a minority stake back in 2024.

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Glazers will NOT sell Man Utd NOW – sources

TEAMtalks understands that Joel and Avram Glazer are not planning to sell Man Utd anytime soon.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that the Glazers are unlikely to sell their stakes in the Premier League club before the new stadium is completed.

Fletcher has reported that the Glazer family is prioritising “the business potential of the stadium project, increased matchday revenue, hospitality, and surrounding developments over immediate sporting success”.

“With plans for a new home ground progressing, they are understood to be happy to wait rather than accept a lower valuation in the current market,” he added.

“Spending most of their time in the US and never near the troubles at United, they are able to keep their stake whilst ignoring the noise.”

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