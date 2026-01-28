Harry Maguire is placing a new Manchester United contract above every other option on the table, with the defender increasingly confident that he will secure fresh terms at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands.

Maguire, who turns 33 in March, has long viewed representing United as the pinnacle of domestic football in England, and those close to him insist he has ‘no intention’ of relinquishing that privilege any time soon.

Despite interest from several Premier League sides and overseas clubs in Italy, Spain and Saudi Arabia, the centre‑back’s focus remains firmly on extending his stay with Manchester United, having arrived in a £80m deal from Leicester in summer 2019.

The former Sheffield United and Leicester City man believes he has done more than enough to convince United’s hierarchy that he deserves a new deal.

Sources say Maguire feels his performances under interim boss Michael Carrick have showcased his enduring value, with the defender emerging as one of the standout figures since the managerial change.

He played the full 90 minutes in Carrick’s first two matches in charge: a 2-0 victory over Manchester City and a 3-2 win against Arsenal.

Indeed, Carrick’s arrival has coincided with a resurgence in Maguire’s form, and insiders at Old Trafford have repeatedly praised his professionalism, leadership, and unwavering attitude – qualities that have never gone unnoticed behind the scenes.

Harry Maguire optimistic of earning Man Utd stay

We have been informed that United are indeed open to discussing fresh terms, with senior figures acknowledging both Maguire’s recent displays and his long‑term commitment to the club.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that the Red Devils could offer Maguire a one-year extension with the option of a second year.

While no agreement has yet been finalised, the mood around the situation is described as “positive”, with all parties expecting talks to progress in the coming weeks.

For Maguire, the message is simple: he wants to stay, he expects to stay, and he believes he has earned the right to continue wearing the shirt he considers the greatest honour in English football.

His current deal expires at the end of the season, and a number of clubs would be keen to sign him on a free transfer, but the defender is fully focused on United and nailing down his spot in the starting XI under Carrick.

