Jason Wilcox comes across poorly in a leaked call with a transfer advisor

Agents have questioned Manchester United, with director of football Jason Wilcox being painted in a bad light in a leaked call with a transfer advisor.

United have had problems in recent seasons, with many feeling it stems from the board. When Michael Carrick was being sacked, many felt Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada should be going with.

Red Devils legend Gary Neville believes the pair are simply not good enough at their jobs.

And information has come to light which suggests Wilcox is indeed not the most capable.

A report from the i Paper reveals information from transfer advisors and agents which don’t paint the United director of football in the best light.

An advisor whose client has been strongly linked with United, stated: “[Wilcox] started a conversation with me insisting that, given it was Manchester United, they wanted to set the price, lead negotiations over the fee.

“I was like, ‘Are you kidding?! Man Utd are nothing like the force they used to be!’ Talks struggled from there on in.”

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Jason Wilcox and Man Utd struggling

Another executive said Wilcox: “talks a lot, but actually says very little.”

A further source, an agent, suggested some United targets could use interest from the Old Trafford outfit to their own adavantage ahead of the winter window.

He said: “I expect many of their targets are using United to get a new contract.

“They are ideal for that at the moment, because we know how desperate they are. In the summer, it is a different story, but why would a player willingly join a relegation fight in January?”

Indeed, United are currently 19th in the Premier League, and though they won’t expect their current plight to continue to the back end of the season, there’s obviously a chance that could be the case.

If so, the club will need to have a plan in place for if they are to drop down to the Championship.

One United source, though, was shocked by the suggestion that the club might have to make those sorts of plans.

“Are you joking?” they said.

Indeed, there’s a feeling that with new boss Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, United aren’t going to drop down to the Championship – though he did lose his first game 4-0 against Liverpool.