A consequence of Manchester United signing Benjamin Sesko is the club are now ‘actively’ pushing a star who doesn’t want to leave out of the door, and how much for has been revealed.

Man Utd won the race to sign Sesko when handing Newcastle yet another blow in a desperate window for the Magpies. Newcastle offered €5m more and put heftier wages on the table too. Yet despite also having Champions League football, Sesko snubbed Eddie Howe’s side in favour of joining Man Utd.

The full details in that move can be found here, while Sesko has since been pictured on a flight to England.

The plan is for Sesko to arrive in England on Thursday evening then undergo a medical and sign his contract on Friday.

If all goes to plan, Man Utd will then officially unveil Sesko as their latest signing on Saturday.

Sesko will spearhead a new-look front three that also contains Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

However, there is a negative consequence from the move for one United player and it centres on Rasmus Hojlund.

Rather than remain in situ as chief back-up to Sesko, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Man Utd are now actively pushing the Dane out.

Taking to X, he stated: “Man Utd value Rasmus Hojlund at £40m as they actively seek an exit.”

Hojlund recently snubbed the chance to join RB Leipzig as a makeweight in the Sesko deal. A move to the Bundesliga side will not occur, though Hojlund does have interest back in Italy – he was signed from Atalanta – and also Saudi Arabia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are the ones to watch for Hojlund in the coming days.

Rasmus Hojlund will resist Man Utd exit

Hojlund endured a dismal second season at Old Trafford, though aged 22, there’s plenty of time to improve.

When recently speaking to the Daily Mail at a time when Sesko to Man Utd was still in the balance, Hojlund indicated his strong desire to remain and fight for his place – even if Sesko arrived.

“I think my plan is very clear and that is for me to stay and fight for my spot whatever happens,” Hojlund told the Daily Mail.

He continued: “I am still very young, people sometimes forget that. I am only 22 years old. I have learned a lot, and I think that shows in my game. I have done very well so far during the pre-season… I want to stay here.”

Hojlund added: “Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me! I’m more than ready. I’m feeling sharp, so I’m welcoming everything that comes. I think it’s good with competition.”

But unfortunately for Hojlund, his development process won’t take place at Old Trafford if Man Utd get their way.

If Hojlund is sold, Ruben Amorim won’t lack for viable options to cover the striker position if Sesko is ever unavailable for selection.

Joshua Zirkzee remains on the books, while both Mbeumo and Cunha moonlighted as a centre-forward at former clubs Brentford and Wolves respectively. Man Utd also have rising youngster Chido Obi in reserve.

Latest Man Utd news – Garnacho, Baleba, Rashford

🔴⚫️ Garnacho sale to help fund huge Man Utd signing as Chelsea deal advances – sources

🔴⚫️ Man Utd stunned as Brighton set MONUMENTAL Carlos Baleba price as Romano reveals Amorim’s ‘dream’

🔴⚫️ Marcus Rashford leaves Barcelona players starstruck as four traits impress coaches

QUIZ: Do you REALLY know Rasmus Hojlund? ⬇️