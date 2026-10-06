Man Utd captivated by manager who ‘ticks two big boxes’ as Carrick sack decision reached

Manchester United are sticking with Michael Carrick for the time being, though his fate will ultimately be decided by results and the club are increasingly enamoured with a 48-year-old who boasts two clear advantages over Carrick.

The Red Devils have endured a torrid start to the new campaign. Man Utd surrendered a two-goal lead to Brighton in the League Cup before being bounced out at the earliest opportunity.

In the Premier League, United have already lost twice and have failed to keep a clean sheet in five matches so far. Aside from poor results, The Athletic previously revealed there are growing concerns over United’s style of play, their inability to thwart opposing attacks, and their lack of intensity on the pitch.

Nevertheless, owners INEOS aren’t ready to press the panic button just yet, with reporter Dean Jones recently confirming belief in Carrick still remains.

Jones wrote: “Howe’s name has begun to crop up again in relation to the United job as questions around Carrick have emerged, and sources do believe he remains a figure of interest to the club’s decision-makers.

“It is not something that United have to make a decision on right now, and it is important to note that no contact has been made with any other coaches or representatives at this time.

“The club are supportive of their current boss and extremely hopeful he guides them towards better results and performances.

“But if Carrick does not make progress with his team quickly, then the situation will develop – and Howe will likely emerge as a contender.”

Fabrizio Romano stressed Carrick’s fate will ultimately be determined by results, and if they don’t improve, Man Utd won’t blindly plod along with a lame duck boss at the helm.

And if United do decide a change is required, a candidate to take the hotseat will be former Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe.

Man Utd would consider Eddie Howe if sacking Michael Carrick

INEOS’s admiration of Howe is no secret, and per the latest from journalist Pete O’Rourke, Man Utd are smitten with the manager thanks to two key boxes he ticks.

He stated: ‘Sources say that the Englishman ticks “two big boxes” for the Red Devils, given that he has ample experience in both the Premier League and the Champions League.’

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Howe boasts nine seasons of top flight experience through his time at Bournemouth and Newcastle. At the latter club, he delivered their first major domestic trophy (2025 League Cup) in 70 years.

During Howe’s time at St. James’ Park, he also guided the club into the Champions League on two separate occasions.

O’Rourke echoed other reports when insisting Carrick isn’t under any immediate threat of losing his job, though if results don’t improve, there’s a more than capable replacement out of work right now in the shape of Eddie Howe.