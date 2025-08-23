Napoli to table new type of proposal for Hojlund that should convince Man Utd

Napoli are ready to put forward a proposal for Rasmus Hojlund that comes closer to meeting the demands laid out by Manchester United as well as those from the striker, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Napoli are ready to push again in the race for Man United striker Rasmus Højlund. That’s why the Italian club is internally discussing a fresh proposal, this time structured as a loan with an option to buy, which could turn into an obligation to buy once certain conditions are met.

United and Højlund, however, have always made clear that their preference is a permanent move.

For the player, long-term guarantees are key to his next step, while Manchester United would rather secure a definitive sale rather than a temporary solution, though a loan containing a conditional obligation to buy that’s likely to be triggered could be acceptable for the Red Devils.

Napoli’s strategy is focused on flexibility. The club would prefer to limit financial risk with an initial loan deal, while keeping the door open for a permanent transfer if the conditions are achieved.

Finding the right balance could be the element that finally unlocks negotiations.

Much will depend on how ‘easy’ or ‘realistic’ those conditions are to trigger. If they are structured in a way that satisfies both United’s demands and Napoli’s approach, the deal could move forward.

All sides remain interested in continuing discussions, and new talks are expected very soon.

With both clubs motivated and the player open to options, the coming days may be decisive in shaping Højlund’s future.

