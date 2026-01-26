Manchester United have been advised against the temptation to appoint Michael Carrick as the club’s permanent manager, with Gary Neville naming the two world-class coaches he would “hand the baton to” to take the club to the next level.

Carrick has revitalised the Red Devils since being named as the club’s interim manager, helping the club to a maximum six points from six out of tricky-looking fixtures against the Premier League’s two strongest teams so far this season in Manchester City and, most recently, Arsenal.

As much swashbuckling as it was dramatic, that 3-2 win at Emirates Stadium on Sunday has ramped up claims that Carrick should be handed the Manchester United job on a permanent basis.

As revealed by our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, last week, Carrick took on the interim role upon the understanding that a positive end to the season, sealing Champions League qualification, could see him shortlisted as an option for the job on a long-term basis.

However, both Roy Keane and Neville are adamant that United must resist that urge to go for their former colleague as a permanent option, with the former delivering an “absolutely not” message to INEOS over Carrick.

“Two great performances but anyone can win two games,” Keane told Sky Sports, before adding: “If United win every game until the end of the season, I still wouldn’t be giving him the job. I still wouldn’t be convinced he’s the man for the job. Absolutely not.

“They need a bigger and better manager. The size of the club and the challenges they face over the next few years, you want a manager who you feel can get them winning league titles.

“Are we going to sit here and believe Michael Carrick can get United winning league titles? It’s not enough for me. I don’t believe he is the man to get them winning league titles.”

Neville agreed with the former United captain, taking the argument even further by naming one of Thomas Tuchel or Carlo Ancelotti as his picks to become next manager…

Next Man Utd manager: Neville wants either Tuchel or Ancelotti

Without naming names, Neville says he has seen his former club go down the emotional route before when choosing their next manager and believes it is time for the owners to show a really ruthless streak and look to bring in a big-name manager who is proven to have already won trophies.

“Manchester United have acted emotionally a number of times in the last 12 years. I honestly could not be happier with the last two weeks. The familiarity in what I’m watching feels like I’m watching my team play again properly,” he stated.

“They played properly, with intensity. I think it’s right that Carrick keeps the job until the end of the season and then hands the baton over to a Tuchel or an Ancelotti, someone of that world-class ilk.”

Carrick himself is not getting drawn into the debate, instead focusing on the job in hand and making it clear he still sees further room for improvement.

“It’s only been 10 days, so it was never going to be perfect,” he said after the 3-2 win in north London improved his record over two caretaker spells with Man Utd to a 80% win percentage record – or four successes from five games.

“We couldn’t expect to come here and suddenly dominate the whole game and the ball. We’re just starting, really. It’s a great starting point, but we need to put more layers on top, and we’ll try to do that in the coming weeks.

“I give a lot of credit to the staff and the players for how much they’ve invested and how much they’ve bought into it.

“It’s alright trying to help them and say certain things, but they’ve got to live it – and you’ve seen that with the boys coming off the bench and making a difference.

“It’s a real collective feeling. It’s great when it comes together and everyone’s in it, and we can celebrate with the fans at the end. That’s important and it’s a big moment.”

