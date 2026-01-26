Andy Robertson to Tottenham STILL ALIVE as Liverpool left-back domino effect ready to be triggered

Liverpool have informed Andy Robertson that a move to Tottenham Hotspur remains an option for the final week of the window, TEAMtalk has learned, but the deal hinges on Roma successfully sourcing a replacement for Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Sources have indicated to us that Liverpool are open to recalling Tsimikas from his loan in Italy, a move that would free Robertson to complete a high‑profile switch to Spurs. However, Roma’s ability to release the Greek international is currently the key obstacle.

Roma have been working intensely to secure a new left‑back and have already seen one attempt knocked back. Their opening bid of £7million for Wolves defender David Möller Wolfe — who only arrived from AZ Alkmaar in the summer — has been rejected.

Wolves are prepared to sanction his departure, but only if they can recoup the £10million they invested in the Norwegian.

The Serie A side are weighing up whether to return with an improved offer, though they are also assessing alternative targets as they push to resolve the situation quickly.

We understand Roma have privately assured Liverpool that they are confident of landing a new left‑back, and that doing so would trigger the domino effect required to send Tsimikas back to Anfield and, in turn, allow Robertson to complete his move to Tottenham.

A source with knowledge of the situation explained to us: “Andy is happy with how things are being dealt with, he knows Liverpool are doing their best for him and allowing him to go but also he realises they can’t leave themselves short.

“Everything has been dealt with very professionally, as you would expect, and they are just waiting to see how the coming days pan out, but Roma seem confident of finding a replacement for Tsimikas.”

Spurs remain on standby, aware that the pathway is open but dependent on Roma’s progress.

With all parties motivated and the clock ticking, this is a situation that could accelerate rapidly in the coming days.

