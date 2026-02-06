Man Utd plan Bayern Munich ‘hijack’ for ‘explosive’ MLS ‘sensation’ as INEOS ready to sanction shock €70m deal

Charlotte FC teenager Nimfasha Berchimas, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are interested in signing Nimfasha Berchimas from Charlotte FC, according to a source, while a speculative report has claimed that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are ready to sell Leny Yoro to Real Madrid.

The Red Devils did not make a single major signing in the winter transfer window, but sources have told us that Man Utd have grand plans for the summer of 2026. Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Man Utd are ready to spend as much as £200million on new players, should interim manager Michael Carrick guide the club to Champions League qualification.

Midfield is a top priority for Man Utd, with the likes of Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton on the shortlist of the Premier League club’s recruitment team.

It has now emerged that Man Utd are looking at the Major League Soccer market as well for potential new signings.

Man Utd keen on Nimfasha Berchimas

According to Sports Boom, Charlotte FC ‘sensation’ Nimfasha Berchimas is on Man Utd’s radar.

The 17-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as a forward, has previously trained at Man Utd’s Carrington base.

Bayern Munich are leading the race for the American teenager and have made ‘maintained aggressive contact’ ever since his trial period in Germany.

However, Man Utd are said to be ‘looking to hijack the deal’ and convince Berchimas to move to Old Trafford instead.

There is interest in Berchimas from Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United, too.

Scouts have reportedly noted Berchimas’ ‘explosive acceleration and top-end speed, which often leave veteran MLS defenders helpless’.

Man Utd ready to sell Leny Yoro

While Man Utd are willing to sign Berchimas, INEOS are said to be open to cashing in on Leny Yoro.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are interested in signing Yoro from Man Utd in the summer of 2026.

The Spanish media outlet, which is often speculative, has reported that Man Utd have ‘not officially’ declared Yoro ‘available for transfer’, but the Premier League club will listen to offers of around €70million (£60.8m, $82.7m).

Madrid wanted to sign Yoro before he left Lille for Man Utd in 2024.

The Spanish and European giants want to sign a new centre-back in the summer of 2026, and Yoro is back on their radar.

Yoro has made 56 appearances for the Man Utd first team so far in his career, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process.

New Kobbie Mainoo wages revealed

On February 4, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are ready to open talks with Kobbie Mainoo over a new deal.

Sources have told us that Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, is personally involved and will convince Mainoo to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

It was Wilcox who blocked an exit for the midfielder in the winter transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, Mainoo’s wages will quadruple as part of the new deal.

The youngster earns £25,000 per week at the moment, meaning that he will get £100,000 per week.