Barcelona want ‘aggressive’ Arsenal winger in €45m deal as Moroccan star tickles Mikel Arteta’s fancy

Barcelona are interested in signing Gabriel Martinelli from Arsenal in the summer of 2026, according to a speculative report in Spain, while the Gunners are said to have been turned down in their bid to land Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz in the winter transfer window.

Arsenal are having a wonderful season, with Mikel Arteta’s side six points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. The north London outfit have also won all eight of the Champions League games and have reached the final of the Carabao Cup.

While Martinelli remains an important figure in Arteta’s squad, the Brazil international winger is now used as an impact player.

Barcelona want Gabriel Martinelli

The 24-year-old has made just seven starts in the Premier League and only four starts in the Champions League for the Gunners so far this season.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have taken a shine to Martinelli and view him as an ideal replacement for Raphinha.

The Spanish media outlet, which is often speculative, has claimed that with clubs in the Saudi Pro League interested in Raphinha, Barcelona have placed Martinelli on their list of potential replacements for the former Leeds United star.

Martinelli could be sold for €45million (£39m, $53m) in the summer of 2026, according to the report, which has outlined why Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick wants the Arsenal star.

The report notes: ‘Hansi Flick is looking for players capable of attacking space and creating problems for opposing defences through aggressive runs and late runs into the box.

‘Within FC Barcelona’s system, the Arsenal winger would provide an essential tactical option to unlock tight matches or enhance lethal counter-attacks.

‘Martinelli’s versatility allows him to play wide or drift inside, a quality that has impressed the Barcelona coaching staff.

‘His defensive work rate is also a plus, as he maintains the physical intensity that the German coach demands of his forwards.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal suffer Brahim Diaz transfer blow

AfricaFoot has revealed that Arsenal tried to sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid on the final day of the winter transfer window.

The report has noted that Arsenal made ‘a last-minute approach’ to secure the services of Diaz.

The Gunners wanted an attacking option ‘capable of providing an immediate solution’ for Arsenal manager Arteta.

The report has claimed that Real Madrid turned down Arsenal’s approach for the 26-year-old Morocco international winger.

Arsenal’s approach was ‘met with a categorical refusal from Real Madrid’, according to the report.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Sandro Tonali prefers Arsenal

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United on the final day of the winter transfer window.

The Gunners were looking for a new midfielder following the injury to Mikel Merino.

While Tonali still remains at Newcastle, his agent has admitted that the Italian could leave in the summer of 2026.

Arsenal are still keen on Tonali, who, according to Football Transfers, would prefer to move to the Emirates Stadium to joining Manchester City or Chelsea.