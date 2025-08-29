Manchester United have identified two potential replacements for Ruben Amorim, according to a report, with one of the managers ready to leave his current club and take charge of the Red Devils if the chance arises.

Much was expected of Amorim when he took over as the Man Utd manager in November 2024. The Portuguese was a huge success at Sporting CP, winning the Portuguese league in 2021 and 2024 and the Taca da Liga in 2021 and 2022.

However, it has been tough for Amorim at Man Utd so far. The Red Devils finished as low as 15th in the Premier League table last season, and although the club reached the final of the Europa League, they lost it 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd have made a disappointing start to the 2025/26 campaign, too. After losing 1-0 to Arsenal at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League game of the season, the Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.

Then came the humiliating defeat to League Two outfit Grimsby Town at Blundell Park in midweek, as Man Utd crashed out of the Carabao Cup, losing the second-round tie on penalties.

After the match, Amorim slammed his Man Utd players and suggested that they are trying to get him sacked.

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd are already considering getting rid of Amorim and have two potential replacements in mind.

Sources within INEOS Group have told the news outlet that Oliver Glasner is on the shortlist should Man Utd eventually part ways with Amorim.

Glasner was appointed the Palace manager in February 2024, with the Eagles chairman Steve Parish raving about the Austrian’s “outstanding record” and praising him for his “exciting and attacking approach”.

The 51-year-old guided German club Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League success in the 2021/22 season and won the FA Cup with Palace in the 2024/25 campaign.

According to CaughtOffSide, Glasner is being talked about the most within the Man Utd boardroom, with the report adding that the Palace manager ‘would be delighted with the opportunity to take the job at Old Trafford once it is available’.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ Man Utd goalkeeper targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Man Utd also have Andoni Iraola on shortlist

The report has claimed that Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is also on Man Utd’s shortlist.

Iraola, 43, has been in charge of Bournemouth since 2023 and has transformed how the Cherries play and get results.

Bournemouth finished 12th in the Premier League table in the 2023-24 season and ended up as high as ninth in the standings in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Cherries have made a mixed start to the new season, losing to Liverpool in their opening Premier League game before beating Wolves and then going down to Brentford in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Latest Man Utd news: Kobbie Mainoo response, Alejandro Garnacho

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has reported the response that Man Utd has given to Tottenham Hotspur after the north London club made contact for Kobbie Mainoo.

Man Utd have had to lower their demands for Alejandro Garnacho, as Chelsea secure a deal for the Argentina international winger.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, the details of Real Betis’s offer for Antony, who is pushing for Man Utd to let him leave for the Spanish club before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

QUIZ: How well do you know Ruben Amorim?