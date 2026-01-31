Michael Carrick’s stance on Marcus Rashford’s future has been revealed as the Manchester United attacker continues his loan spell at Barcelona.

Rashford secured his dream move to Barcelona on a season-long loan in the summer. A fall-out with Ruben Amorim led to him ending last season on loan at Aston Villa before moving to Barcelona, where he has since scored nine goals from 31 appearances.

The forward is keen to make his move permanent, which Barcelona have the option to make happen for a fee in the region of £26m. But Amorim being sacked earlier in January was a development he might not have seen coming.

In Amorim’s place, United have handed the reins to Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season. But, as TEAMtalk have reported, Carrick would be interested in the job permanently.

And if he gets it, a report from The Daily Telegraph has revealed what his plans for Rashford would be if Barcelona don’t use their option to buy.

The paper’s chief football correspondent, Jason Burt, has stated that Carrick ‘would like his former team-mate back’.

It would have to be at the end of the season and after a potential permanent appointment for Carrick, since United don’t have the option to recall Rashford from his loan spell during the January transfer window.

Carrick and Rashford shared a pitch as United players across three seasons and it seems the 44-year-old still thinks his old colleague has something to offer.

The report adds that Barcelona have not made any ‘official communication’ with United about Rashford’s future and are willing to wait.

That doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t try to keep him – head coach Hansi Flick is keen to retain Rashford – but there have been doubts over whether they will use their option to buy or aim to negotiate a different kind of deal.

Rashford stance on Man Utd return

Of course, there is no guarantee that Carrick will be kept on as United’s manager. They will be assessing a wide range of candidates to guide them into next season and beyond.

But even if he does stay in charge, his plan for Rashford might never come into fruition, given that the player himself wants to stay at Barcelona.

Although he is a United fan, Rashford has been refreshed by the change of scenery and has found a manager he has a good understanding with in Flick.

TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey reported in December that Rashford had made it clear to United that they shouldn’t talk to anyone other than Barcelona with regards to a permanent exit.

Despite Amorim’s sacking, there seems to be no indication of Rashford performing a U-turn over his future.

