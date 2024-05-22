Man Utd to SACK Erik ten Hag after FA Cup final; Mauricio Pochettino among three top replacement targets

Manchester United are reportedly set to part ways with Erik ten Hag this summer and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified three top candidates to replace him.

Pressure has been building on the Dutch coach for some time but it was thought that a final decision would only be reached after the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

However, according to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Man Utd have decided that Ten Hag will be sacked regardless of the result against their local rivals.

Speaking to Soccernews.nl, Di Marzio said: “Manchester United will separate with ten Hag at the end of the season.”

“Manchester United will have a new coach [next season] and the options right now are Kieran McKenna and Mauricio Pochettino.

“Roberto De Zerbi is on the list but hasn’t had direct contact in the last few days,” he added.

McKenna and De Zerbi are both being eyed by Chelsea after they took the controversial decision to part ways with Pochettino, which did not go down well with some of their players.

Pochettino was never going to be short of job offers and he could now make an instant switch to Old Trafford.

As we exclusively revealed on Tuesday, Pochettino is indeed a genuine target for the Red Devils and they could now firm up their interest with a concrete contract offer.

Man Utd decide to SACK Erik ten Hag

Di Marzio claims that McKenna and Pochettino are two of Man Utd’s top candidates to replace Ten Hag.

McKenna spent five years as a coach with the Red Devils and was the assistant manager under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Many TEAMtalk sources close to Ipswich Town believe McKenna will leave the club following an incredible three years which has seen him take the Tractor Boys from League One to the Premier League.

Chelsea will hold talks with McKenna imminently and it now seems that Man Utd could try and beat them to his signature.

Di Marzio adds that if McKenna does go to Stamford Bridge, the Red Devils will “push for Pochettino” instead.

De Zerbi also has plenty of admirers at Old Trafford. He announced last week that he is leaving Brighton this summer.

Man Utd are yet to make any concrete approach for the Italian coach so it seems that they are putting all their efforts into bringing in McKenna or Pochettino.

While Man Utd are yet to make any official announcement, but Di Marzio insists that Ten Hag’s days at the club are numbered and he will be replaced in the very near future.

