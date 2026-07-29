Liverpool links to Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence have divided opinion among two well-respected journalists, with one explaining why the England man would prove “a really good signing” but with another adamant that the Reds’ funds are better spent elsewhere.

Spence was a surprise late inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad over the summer but made the most of his unexpected opportunity and was, by widespread admission, the best defensive star in the Three Lions’ campaign, which ultimately saw them fall at the semi-final stage.

With the player currently on a short holiday before returning to training with Tottenham, his future has been called into question amid claims that the 25-year-old is being made available to leave the north London side, with manager Roberto De Zerbi unlikely to block his departure should a sizeable offer come their way.

To that end, it has been suggested recently that Spurs will value the player at upwards of £40m this summer and potentially as high as £50m.

Indeed, having been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, a report last week confirmed the ‘electric quick’ star was very much in Andoni Iraola’s thinking as he looks to bring in cover for both full-back positions – something that Spence has shown himself more than capable of doing.

However, two respected Liverpool FC specialists appear torn on the Reds spending big money on the Spurs man, with the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele and Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo sitting on two alternative sides of the fence.

Writing in a Q&A for the Echo, Doyle stated: ‘Probably an ideal solution is signing a centre-back who can play at right-back also, or bringing in a right-back on loan for the season, because Liverpool will not want to spend a fortune on a player who they readily admit won’t be a regular once [Conor] Bradley is back – although the 23-year-old’s injury record as a professional is very patchy, which could also be a consideration.

‘Djed Spence is neither of those things.’

And in a brutal warning, he added: ‘He would be very expensive for a start; and don’t forget, clubs should never, ever, ever buy a player on the back of a decent showing at the World Cup.’

READ MORE: Tottenham insider tells Spurs they’re ‘insane’ as Inter Milan walk away from ‘excessively high’ transfer

Lewis Steele would welcome Spence at Liverpool

Despite that, the Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Steele, reckons Spence would be an ideal addition for Iraola’s new-look side.

“I don’t want to put too much stock in the World Cup performances as I said last week, but what Spence can do is he can play on both sides, and I think that’s invaluable to Liverpool who need players on both sides,” he said on

In Iraola’s high-intensity system, Steele believes the signing of Spence would be a perfect match.

“I think he’d be a really good signing in that regard actually. A really good squad player.

“From watching him at the World Cup, I think he seems like he’s a good character as well.”

Steele continued: “I think it makes a lot of sense. I really do. It might be the one to watch, this one.”

Speaking on the Anfield Index YouTube channel, journalist Dave Davis is also adamant that interest in Spence is genuine: “We went digging on this and Djed Spence is absolutely a player that Liverpool are looking at.”

He added: “That’s our info now. Liverpool absolutely are having a serious look at Djed Spence.”

Davis, though, feels the price could be an issue and stated: “They’re gonna want top dollar. So they should. Spurs should be asking for something like 40 million quid because he’s homegrown. He’s just had a great World Cup.”

Liverpool’s most urgent priority, though, lands on the addition of a high-calibre winger, with Bradley Barcola now the club’s top focus.

With regard to their pursuit of the PSG star, an update on Tuesday morning revealed that the Reds are reported to have reached an agreement with the player over a lucrative long-term contract at Anfield – and now it’s claimed that a very sizeable opening bid with the French side has also been launched.

Sources can confirm the Reds have also been offered the chance to sign another PSG star, after the player pulled back on an approach from Aston Villa.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.