Real Madrid sources have emphatically dismissed suggestions that there are any doubts over Jude Bellingham’s future at the club, amid extraordinary claims in the Spanish media that suggested Manchester United were ready to obliterate their transfer record to sign him.

Bellingham is into his third season at the Bernabeu, having joined in a €103m (£90m, $122m) move from Borussia Dortmund. Having scored 43 goals and added 32 assists in his 120 appearances for the club so far, it is safe to say the 22-year-old’s move to Real Madrid has been a resounding success.

Despite that, fanciful reports over Christmas suggested that Manchester United were ready to mount a shock move for the England star next summer and were prepared to shatter their transfer record by splashing out a colossal €200m (£174m, $235m) to bring him to Old Trafford and make him their ‘poster boy’ for the next decade.

The report also claimed that Chelsea and Manchester City are huge admirers of the 46-times capped England superstar and were also keeping a close eye on his situation.

However, TEAMtalk has spoken to Real and sources close to the player, and it perhaps not surprising that these talks were dismissed ‘out of hand’ and indeed with one source describing them as ‘laughable’.

“Jude Bellingham will not be leaving Real Madrid anytime soon,” the source confirmed to TEAMtalk.

“He is happy at the club, the club are happy with him. Frankly, it is laughable for anyone to suggest that he could be leaving in 2026.”

Bellingham, like many of the current Real squad, took a little time to adapt to Xabi Alonso’s system, but he is now more than up to speed.

And the 22-year-old is deemed a central figure to Real’s future by club president Florentino Perez, whilst the player himself is understood to be very happy with life in the Spanish capital, where he was joined this summer by close friend, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bellingham’s only real concern heading into 2026 is just how big a part he is going to play in Thomas Tuchel’s England plans.

Tuchel and Bellingham have clashed, though there is little suggestion that he won’t be a key member of the Three Lions squad, despite some speculation over where the German tactician best sees him fitting into his side.

Man Utd do want new midfield signings – but Bellingham won’t be one

It’s certainly no secret that the Red Devils are keen to bolster their midfield options heading into 2026 and my colleague Fraser Fletcher revealed back in November that the club plans wholesale changes to the department across the next three transfer windows.

To that end, United are earmarking three top Premier League stars as prime targets, with Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson all very much on their radar.

As part of that potential reshuffle, we also revealed that Bruno Fernandes’ future at the club is in some doubt.

The fact that the player has since come out and revealed his frustration with the club’s treatment on him has only served to vindicate Fletcher’s claims.

While a move for Baleba, Wharton and Anderson are more likely in the summer – a fact recently confirmed by Fabrizio Romano – United are open to moving the unwanted Manuel Ugarte on in the meantime.

With regards to the Uruguayan, two of his international teammates have intervened to change the £50.7m star’s destiny and with a January exit now gathering pace.

Another star likely to leave next month is Joshua Zirkzee. However, Ruben Amorim must decide on two major conundrums before sanctioning the Dutchman’s departure, and with Roma stepping up talks to bring the former Bologna man back to Serie A.

On the incoming front, reports in Italy are doubling down on claims that a French star is heading to Old Trafford in a €50m deal next summer.

