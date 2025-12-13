€30m star ‘dreams’ of Man Utd move but he’s ‘a great fit for Liverpool’ instead

A Crystal Palace ace has publicly said that his “dream” is to play for Manchester United, but his compatriot wants him to move to Liverpool and work under Arne Slot instead.

Liverpool and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are fierce rivals. Both the Reds and the Red Devils are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four, with Arne Slot’s side 10th and Ruben Amorim’s team sixth in the standings at the moment.

Crystal Palace, though, could end up having a better campaign than Liverpool and Man Utd, with Oliver Glasner’s side occupying the fourth and final Champions League place in the Premier League table at the moment.

Daniel Munoz has been one of Palace’s best players this season, with the 29-year-old Colombia international scoring three goals and giving two assists in 14 Premier League matches.

Munoz has demonstrated his ability to play as a right-back or as a right wing-back, with the Colombian star publicly revealing his desire to play for major clubs, such as Man Utd and Real Madrid.

Munoz told AS Colombia in November: “First of all, I think there’s a lot of talk about one club or another.

“If you ask me, it would be a dream come true to play for one of these clubs, whether it’s Barcelona, ​​PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester United.

“I think I’m working towards that; I strive every day to one day attract the attention of one of these clubs, because it’s a dream of mine to get there.”

Former Napoli and Watford right-back Camilo Zuniga, though, believes that his Colombian compatriot would suit Liverpool better.

The former Colombia international said on Caracol Radio: “Because of Dani’s style of play, I would put him at Liverpool.

“A team with a lot of attacking and box-to-box play would be a great fit for Liverpool because Dani is very active, so he attacks the spaces a lot. So, I would keep him in the Premier League.

“Yes, I would keep him in the Premier League because the slow, methodical style doesn’t suit him.

“He’s more of an attacker, looking to exploit space. Barcelona gives him a lot of possession, taking the ball there, bringing it back. It’s more of a premium style.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Man Utd move more likely than Liverpool for Munoz

Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025, so there is no need for the defending Premier League champions to sign another right-back/right wing-back, especially with Conor Bradley still only 22 and having a bright future ahead of him.

On the other hand, TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are looking for a new right wing-back.

While Amad Diallo has done well in that role, Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim wants more options.

There are no credible reports yet that Man Utd are keen on Munoz, but the Palace defender is on the radar of top clubs in Europe.

According to Spanish publication, Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in Munoz, with Palace looking for at least €30million (£26.4m / $34.7m) for the Colombian star.

In November, Munoz opened the door to a possible departure from Palace in the middle of the season.

The right-back told AS Colombia when asked about interest in him: “Right now, I’m focused on my club, on doing things well at Crystal Palace.

“If you ask me, I don’t have any concrete information that any of these clubs are interested in me.

“My focus is on Crystal Palace; we’ll see when the winter transfer window gets closer.”

Latest Man Utd and Liverpool transfer news: Guler stance, Celtic gem

Meanwhile, Man Utd have learned Arda Guler’s stance on leaving Real Madrid for Old Trafford.

Man Utd are also said to be going all out for a Sunderland defensive midfielder, but there is competition from Chelsea.

Sources have told TEAMtalk how Arne Slot decided to include Mohamed Salah in his Liverpool squad for the Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

And finally, Liverpool are set to sign a Celtic gem.