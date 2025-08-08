Manchester United have ‘completed’ their move for Benjamin Sesko whos unveiling plan has been confirmed, while a report claims two further additions are planned.

In an all too familiar tale this summer, Man Utd beat Newcastle to a key transfer target. That was true in the cases of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo and lightning has struck a third time with Sesko.

A five-year deal has been signed and Leipzig will receive €76.5m plus €8.5m in achievable add-ons (£74m in total).

Sesko flew to England on Thursday evening and on Friday, the Slovenian undertook and passed a medical.

And according to Ben Jacobs, Sesko’s switch to Old Trafford has now been ‘completed.’

The reporter wrote on X: “Benjamin Sesko has completed his move to Manchester United. He is now at Carrington for the opening of the first-team training centre.”

The final step in the process will be to officially unveil the player and according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, that will happen on the Old Trafford pitch on Saturday.

Man Utd host David de Gea’s Fiorentina in their final friendly on Saturday. The contest is due to kick off at 12:45pm and it’s there where Sesko will be unveiled to his new fanbase.

One consequence of Sesko arriving is Man Utd are now actively trying to sell Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane doesn’t want to leave and is more than willing to fight for his place. Nevertheless, AC Milan are mobilising and sales would help fund two more additions…

Two more signings planned

After missing out on Champions League football and the guaranteed income that provides, little was promised or even expected when Man Utd entered the summer window.

However, Man Utd worked wonders in their deals for Cunha and Mbeumo by sealing instalments-based agreements.

Cunha’s fee will make its way to Wolves in three stages, while Brentford will receive their money for Mbeumo in four instalments.

That strategy gave Man Utd the room to sign Sesko without generating anything from player sales so far.

And with Tyrell Malacia, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund all up for sale, United aim to go again in the market.

Confirming which positions will next be addressed, a fresh update from The Telegraph’s James Ducker revealed United are ‘in the market for a defensive midfielder and goalkeeper.’

Ducker went on to add: ‘Ruben Amorim would love to add a defensive midfielder and new goalkeeper before the September 1 deadline.

‘United have explored the costs involved in a potential deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

‘They made an enquiry about Gianluigi Donnarumma earlier in the summer, although it remains to be seen if they follow up their interest in the Italy goalkeeper who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Paris St-Germain and could be available for the right price.

‘United also had a loan proposal for Emiliano Martínez rebuffed by Aston Villa last month. But any more arrivals would very much hinge on United being able to sell players.’

An alternative to Donnarumma coming under consideration at Old Trafford is Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens.

TEAMtalk understands that if Baleba proves unattainable, the club could pivot to Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

