Man Utd confident £100m star wants to join after contact – sources

Manchester United believe that Carlos Baleba wants to join the club after the Red Devils made contact for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils’ contact with Brighton over Baleba is part of a wider strategy to reestablish themselves at the summit of English football.

Recent Premier League finishes have not reflected Man Utd’s global stature, but sources have told TEAMtalk that the Red Devils are determined to remain top predators in the Premier League transfer ecosystem.

Man Utd are keen on identifying and acquiring standout talent from smaller top-flight clubs to bolster their push for Champions League football – and eventually a Premier League title charge.

The English giants set the tone when they moved decisively to land Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Matheus Cunha from Wolves, both of whom had their heads turned before deals were struck.

TEAMtalk understands that there is confidence within Old Trafford that Baleba has undergone a similar shift in mindset.

Brighton are notoriously tough negotiators, and a deal this summer is seen as complex, but Man Utd wanted to get to the front of the queue and do not believe it would be impossible to sign the youngster.

The current £100m (€115.3m, $134.5m) valuation of the 21-year-old Cameroon international midfielder has not deterred Man Utd, with discussions around payment structure potentially an avenue opening the door for any negotiations.

Man Utd believe that Baleba’s profile aligns perfectly with the midfield system that manager Ruben Amorim is likely to implement, and that his arrival would be the next key step in building on the attacking reinforcements already in place.

The Premier League giants are prepared to wait beyond the current transfer window if necessary, but the contact for Baleba is a sign of intent as they attempt to flex their authority in English football.

IN-DEPTH 🔴⚫ The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Where will Sesko fit in?

Latest Man Utd news: Man City competition, Garnacho update

A report has revealed the number of signings Man Utd plan to make after agreeing a deal to secure the services of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Man City are pressing ahead to beat Man Utd to the signing of a world-class goalkeeper, who is available for transfer this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported how close Alejandro Garnacho is to leaving Man Utd for Chelsea.

Why Man Utd are keen on Brighton star Carlos Baleba