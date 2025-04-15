Eddie Howe has delivered a clear message to the Newcastle hierarchy about Alexander Isak as Liverpool and Arsenal plot moves for the striker this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Magpies are having to fend off interest in multiple players as clubs queue up to try and lure them away from St James’ Park in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle may need to sell players if they are to invest heavily in their squad this season. Isak, 25, is one of the most in-demand strikers in world football, but Eddie Howe is determined to keep him.

As we have consistently reported, Liverpool and Arsenal are both huge admirers of Isak. However, his price tag of around £150m makes things difficult for them.

Newcastle want to build a squad capable of challenging at the top of the Premier League and offloading Isak would be a step in the wrong direction. The Swedish international is arguably Newcastle’s best player and has notched an impressive 24 goals across all competitions this term.

TEAMtalk understands that Howe has made clear to the Magpies’ board that he wants to keep his most important players, including Isak.

If Newcastle qualify for the Champions League then luring Isak away from Tyneside will be even more difficult, but sources say if they finish outside the top five then Liverpool or Arsenal may have a glimmer of hope.

Superb Newcastle season hinders Liverpool, Arsenal

Isak wants to play in the Champions League next season and be part of a team fighting for trophies, hence why there is some hope for his suitors if Newcastle fail to qualify for the elite competition.

However, the Magpies have had an excellent season. They won the Carabao Cup and are on track to finish in the top five, currently sitting fourth having played one game less than their closest rivals.

Liverpool and Arsenal are looking at alternative striker targets due to the roadblocks in place to landing Isak.

As we exclusively revealed, Liverpool and Arsenal are considering moves for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, who has notched 21 goals this term and can be signed for around £70m.

The two Premier League giants will jump at the chance to sign Isak should he become genuinely available but the most likely outcome is that he stays at Newcastle for at least another season.

However, Isak is not the only Newcastle player generating interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that both clubs are admirers of Anthony Gordon. Liverpool were heavily linked with the winger last summer and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on his situation.

We understand that Tino Livramento has interest from other Premier League sides, while key midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is being monitored by Manchester City.

Newcastle face a battle to keep hold of their stars but the hope is that selling fringe players and new revenue streams will allow them to navigate PSR and add quality to their squad this summer.

Isak’s story so far at Newcastle

By Samuel Bannister

August 26, 2022: Newcastle break their transfer record to buy Isak from Real Sociedad in a £63m move.

August 31, 2022: Isak turns in a man-of-the-match performance on his Newcastle debut, scoring against Liverpool despite being on the losing side.

March 17, 2023: Isak scores his first brace for Newcastle, including a stoppage-time winner from the penalty spot, against Nottingham Forest.

April 23, 2023: Isak scores two goals in two minutes as Newcastle beat Tottenham 6-1.

April 28, 2023: An assist against Everton, where he dribbles past three defenders, earns Isak comparisons to Thierry Henry.

August 12, 2023: Isak marks the beginning of the new Premier League season with a brace against Aston Villa.

November 28, 2023: Isak scores his first Champions League goal for Newcastle against Paris Saint-Germain.

April 28, 2024: Isak overtakes Zlatan Ibrahimovic to record the highest-scoring season by a Swedish player in the Premier League.

December 21, 2024: Isak scores his first hat-trick for Newcastle, against Ipswich Town, after opening the scoring inside 26 seconds.

January 10, 2025: Isak is named as the Premier League player of the month for December 2024 and wins the goal of the month as well for a strike against Liverpool.

January 15, 2025: Isak scores for the eighth successive game in the Premier League, becoming the first Newcastle player to do so by overtaking Alan Shearer and Joe Willock’s shared record of seven.

February 23, 2025: A brace against Nottingham Forest helps Isak reach the landmark of 50 Premier League goals, becoming the seventh-fastest player ever to reach the milestone by doing so in 76 games.

March 16, 2025: Newcastle win the EFL Cup final against Liverpool to lift their first trophy in 70 years, with Isak scoring their second goal.

