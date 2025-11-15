Insider Ben Jacobs has revealed it’s “absolutely true” that Manchester United want to sign a Newcastle star who director of football Jason Wilcox knows “incredibly well.”

United recruited well from within the Premier League in the summer. Of their five signings made, two had starred in the Premier League last term.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo had both reached double figures for goals last term, for Wolves and Brentford respectively, and have helped to transform United’s attack, with Mbeumo winning Premier League player of the month for October.

Knowing how Premier League experience has clearly helped them, the Red Devils are once again looking within England for a signing, with Newcastle’s full-back Tino Livramento on the radar.

Insider Ben Jacobs told The United Stand: “The beauty of Tino Livramento is he can play on both sides. So, I can understand why Manchester United would like the player. And let’s not forget that Jason Wilcox knows him incredibly well. So, he’s a factor in all of this as well.

“Man City seem to be the club, speaking to sources, that are most adamant on trying to get Tino Livramento in 2026. But, of course, if they make progress and the feeling becomes that Newcastle might sell, then other clubs will come forward.

“It is absolutely true that Manchester United have people that appreciate Tino Livramento but it’s simply not gone further than that and Ross Wilson, who’s the new sporting director at Newcastle, has just come in and one of his first tasks along with a few others at the club is to get Livramento to sign a new deal.”

Livramento rated as City’s best target

Links between Livramento and United’s rivals City have been evident for some time.

TEAMtalk’s James Holland recently rated the Newcastle man as the best target at right-back for the Citizens.

He suggested that Livramento would be a better option for them than Ivan Fresneda.

However, reports that Newcastle are going to tie their right-back down to a new deal are nothing new, so it could be that none of the interested sides are able to land the Englishman.

Man Utd round-up: Red Devils torn over striker

Sources believed United could be offered the chance to sign Serhou Guirassy before the end of the season.

However, those within the club are torn over whether they should take that chance when it comes, as it’s felt it could hinder the progress of summer signing Benjamin Sesko.

Meanwhile, Eric Cantona has revealed he feels Sir Jim Ratcliffe has “destroyed” the platform set at United by legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

And Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz has revealed his dream is to play for either United or Real Madrid.