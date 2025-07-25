It has been confirmed by a transfer insider that Newcastle are in ‘concrete talks’ over the signing of a star European striker who will command a large fee.

The Magpies have been hit by the bombshell that Alexander Isak wants to leave the club. They had been adamant all summer, amid interest from some big clubs in their striker, that he wouldn’t be going anywhere.

But he has told them that he wants to explore a move away, and given he’s valued at a huge £150million, if anybody was able to pay that price, they’d now be silly not to grant him that.

But if somebody can finance a deal for him, Newcastle will have to find a replacement.

It has been reported of late that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, is the man they want to do replace Isak with.

According to insider Florian Plettenberg, Newcastle are in ‘concrete talks’ with Sesko’s camp, with Leipzig ‘informed’ on that.

There is no agreement in place yet, and it’s known that the German club want to make €80-100million (£69.8-£87.3m) from Sesko.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Newcastle United sales of all time amid astronomical Alexander Isak price tag

Sesko open to Magpies move

TEAMtalk is aware that Sesko is keen on a move to St James’ Park.

Indeed, the allure of the Premier League is a significant factor for the Slovenia striker.

Sources believe, though, that funds will have to be raised before Sesko can be signed.

It would seem that would not be a problem if Isak is sold, but if he leaves and then Newcastle can’t get the Leipzig man, they’ll be scrambling trying to find another striker to fill the void.

Newcastle round-up: Liverpool readying huge Isak offer

Newcastle insider Craig Hope has revealed that Liverpool are “readying a British record offer” for Isak.

He feels that could involve selling one of Darwin Nunez or Luis Diaz.

Meanwhile, Manchester United do not feel they’d be able to finance a deal for Magpies forward Isak.

And it’s believed that Arsenal still have Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon on their radar.

Alexander Isak quiz