Man Utd stance on ‘dream’ Alexander Isak move emerges as Liverpool ‘ready’ record bid

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United

Manchester United will not be able to fund a deal for Alexander Isak as Liverpool plan to make a massive offer for the Newcastle United striker, according to two reliable sources, as an outspoken talkSPORT pundit and two of the star’s team-mates speak out on his future.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window. While Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim realised last season that he cannot rely on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee for the goals needed to finish in the Premier League top four, Liverpool have always wanted Isak and are still keen on adding the Newcastle star to their squad, despite completing the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively broke the story about Isak wanting to leave Newcastle on Thursday morning.

Our transfer insider also reported that Liverpool are still interested in the Sweden international striker, who is willing to make the move to Anfield and has already told the Magpies that he wants to leave this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are aware that Isak could cost over £130m (€150m, $176m), and the Premier League champions are ready to fund the deal by offloading players such as Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott.

The situation has escalated since TEAMtalk broke the story, with The Daily Mail reporting that ‘Liverpool are readying a formal approach’ and are ‘poised to make a British record offer’ for Isak, who scored 27 goals and gave six assists in 42 appearances for Newcastle last season.

Fabrizio Romano has also since reported that Liverpool are still keen on Isak, but, according to the reliable journalist, Man Utd are out of the race.

The Sun has reported that Isak ‘would be a dream addition’ for Man Utd, but Romano has noted that the Sweden international is too expensive for the Red Devils, a claim that has been backed by The Daily Mail, which has noted that the fee that Newcastle will demand will be ‘beyond’ them.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Alexander Isak, Man United are not a part of the conversation.

“Man United want to sign a top striker, but Isak is too expensive. So, Man United are not working on this deal.

“Also, Chelsea, there were some rumours today after the story of Alexander Isak exploring the move away from Newcastle, but no. Chelsea are not a part of the conversation. Not interested.

“They are very happy with the strikers they signed and the strikers they have. So, they are not working on a deal to sign Alexander Isak.

“They wanted him one year ago. One year ago, there was a possibility for Chelsea to try. Now, it is not the case.”

Romano added: “No Chelsea for Alexander Isak, No Manchester United. Liverpool are on it.”

What Newcastle team-mates and pundits are saying about Isak

Isak’s desire to leave Newcastle is now dominating the news agenda, and pundits have been given their opinion on the striker.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Isak’s desire to leave Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

The outspoken pundit said on talkSPORT: “He’s been around Newcastle nearly three years now.

“He’s got three years left on his contract, but he’s probably thought to himself: ‘You know what? Newcastle – big club in Newcastle. Newcastle aren’t a big club worldwide’.

“Just in Newcastle, that’s a fact. Newcastle fans can come on and argue that with me. They’re a big club in Newcastle.

“He’s looking at them thinking: ‘I might want to go and win Ballons d’Or. I might want to win the Champions League. I don’t just play in the Champions League, I want to win it. I want to win the Premier League.

” ‘I’m not 21, I’m 25. Newcastle can’t give me what I want’.

“Isak has done fantastic at Newcastle. I mean, look at some of his stats – 27 in 42 last season, 62 goals in 109 games all together for Newcastle. He’s better than Newcastle.

“For me, himself and Haaland, are probably the best strikers in the world.

“Isak at 25, he’s looking at his career now and thinking: ‘I’ve got you into the Champions League, I won your first trophy in 70 years, I am better than what Newcastle can offer me’.

“He’s looked at the transfer window, only Elanga has been brought in. He knows the money he should be earning.

“You’ve got players that are a lot less good as him. He’s a lot better than them, on bigger money. So he knows that he’s worth £300,000 a week.”

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan noted on talkSPORT: “It’s disappointing for Newcastle fans if it has legs.

“I’m not surprised, I said it two or three months ago when everyone was talking about the undoubted love for the club and not leaving.

“I said ‘wait and see, wait and see if a legacy club comes in and see what they’re prepared to do and how this will turn the mind of a player, irrespective of how committed he seems right now.’ I’m not surprised.

“It’s a difficult one if it’s true. The club have got to find a resolution to it because you can’t have a player that you can make stay.

“You can make him stay but the only think I’ll say that if he does go, ti has t be on Newcastle’s terms as best as it can be.

“Someone has got to pay the ransom that Newcastle rightly are entitled to. They’re the ones that found him, they’re the ones that bought him.”

One of Isak’s Newcastle team-mates, Bruno Guimaraes, has publicly said that he wants the striker to stay.

Liverpool World quotes the Brazilian midfielder as saying: “I’m really close to him (Isak). He’s a good guy. He’s been through some rough things at this moment.

“My focus is with the lads. Isak is something I cannot control. The club has control of it. I hope he’s going to be fit when we come back to Newcastle to prepare for the new season.

“They told us he was there in Newcastle because of his injury. Of course, he’s a top player for us and he’s going to be a miss on this trip. We need him ready as soon as possible.”

Newcastle defender Dan Burn added: “Listen, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. But I think we can just control what we can control.

“That’s a question for Alex to answer. He’s obviously a big player for us, but we do have a lot of quality in the squad as well.

“Bringing Anthony in as well, which I think was a great signing. Alex hasn’t trained with a thigh issue that’s been ongoing since he’s been back that first few days.”

