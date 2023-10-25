Sandro Tonali ban: Newcastle star ‘agrees’ 10-month suspension as Milan old boy is cleared for St James’ ‘farewell’

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali will reportedly be banned for 10 months over illegal betting, with the Italian authorities ready to confirm the suspension later this week following a series of talks.

The player’s lawyers have been negotiating with Italian prosecutors and the football federation in Italy for several days now – and multiple outlets now claim an announcement is imminent. And Tonali, who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in a £55m move over the summer, is likely to face a suspension that will bring his season, and beyond, to a premature end.

However, according to Sky Sports Italia and Gazzetta dello Sport, the ban will not kick in before this evening. And that means Tonali will be cleared to play in Wednesday’s Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund at St James’ Park – giving Tonali the chance to bid an emotional farewell – for the time being at least – to the Toon Army.

It is reported that UEFA did not want the midfielder to feature in the game, but are powerless to prevent his possible appearance until the authorities officially confirm the suspension. Per reports, that is likely to arrive on Thursday morning.

As a result, Tonali will miss the rest of the season and also the 2024 European Championships, with Italy hoping to defend the title they won at Wembley just three years prior.

That suspension, which will run through until August 2024, will also see the player miss the early weeks of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Crucially, however, Tonali will be allowed to continue training with Newcastle, which the club feels is important both to protect Tonali as a person in helping with his rehabilitation and as a valuable footballer.

Details of Sandro Tonali ban emerge

Newcastle are yet to comment on the apparent agreement but the Daily Mail reports that a clause in his deal means they do not have to pay the 23-year-old during his suspension.

Revealing further details of the imminent ban, il Gazzetta claims Tonali’s 10-month suspension will also include an additional eight months of social sanctions and rehabilitation for gambling addiction. However, it must be stressed that he will be free to resume his professional career from August 2024 – and once that 10 month suspension has lapsed – with the further sanctions aimed at helping the player continue his recovery.

These also include what has been described as ‘alternative penalties’ which will sit alongside the football ban. That will see the 15-times capped Azzurri plater having to undergo an anti-gambling treatment plan, together with serving time as a representative against compulsive and illegal gambling at ‘some amateur sports associations’.

The plan is for Tonali to undergo this in England with the Italian prosecutors needing to get Newcastle’s collaboration on this, as they are unable to force him to serve his ‘punishment’ in Italy.

However, one interesting line that has come to light is that Tonali’s co-operation with the authorties has prevented the player from receiving a more serious and lengthy suspension. To that end, the maximum punishment he could have received would have been for three years and had he been found guilty of the breaching of the rules, yet denying any wrongdoing.

Newcastle look to sign Tonali replacement

Furthermore, it also emerged that Tonali’s betting, which dates back to his time as a Milan player, saw him betting on matches for Milan to win.

With the suspension set to be announced in due course, possibly as soon as Thursday, Newcastle are likely to step up their plans to sign a replacement.

The January window opens for business in just 68 days and Newcastle have reportedly been already looking at a number of possible options with Manchester City exile Kalvin Phillips figuring highly on their wishlist.

Tonali signed a five-year deal upon his move to Newcastle in July and has one goal from 10 appearances so far in the black and white.

